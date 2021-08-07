Merced firefighters help woman after giving birth in front of fire station
Danielle Argueta delivered her baby in the car, right in front of the Merced Fire Department headquarters.
Danielle Argueta delivered her baby in the car, right in front of the Merced Fire Department headquarters.
The three-time Olympian is flawless no matter what age!
The actress says that she was fired from the animated series after "talking too much" in the writers' room.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
Mother-in-law horror stories have taken the internet by storm lately.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
Some people couldn't believe Nika Diwa's daughter was actually hers. The post Mom knows exactly what to say to person who accused her of ‘borrowing’ her baby: ‘Best clap back ever’ appeared first on In The Know.
Every once in a while, Netflix lets us know which of its original movies have garnered the most views. At last count, Extraction was the most-watched Netflix movie ever, with 99 million views in its first four weeks. In fact, several 2020 movies climbed into the top ten last year, including Spenser Confidential, The Old … The post ‘Red Notice’ is set to be the biggest movie Netflix has ever made appeared first on BGR.
‘Who is going to see two of their kids kidnapped and murdered and then do anything to put the rest of their family at risk? Nobody is going to do that,’ defence lawyer says
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
LeVar Burton has declared himself a winner, even though he won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!. The Reading Rainbow star graciously reacted to upset fans after the news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to succeed the late Alex Trebek as emcee of the venerable syndicated game show. “I have said […]
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Replacing an icon on a beloved show is a daunting task. For Jeopardy!, it has become virtually a mission impossible as a legion of passionate fans, still grieving over the death of host Alex Trebek, has been measuring up potential successors against their idol. The high stakes led to intense scrutiny where candidates’ present — […]
The 23-year-old looks stunning!
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight began as a child, when […]
They have gotten into it multiple times on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and Israeli-Palestinian violence.
As the #FreeBritney movement battles on, the singer celebrates a victory: getting her own iPad. She has reportedly not been able to have her own iPhone during the conservatorship as it restricted her internet access.
Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to document her lavish getaway to Europe with her daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.