Merced County Girls Flag Football All-Star game comes down to final seconds

The Gold team misfired on two pass attempts from the Blue team’s three-yard line in the final six seconds as the Blue team celebrated a 20-12 victory in the inaugural Merced County Girls Flag Football All-Star Game at Veterans Stadium on Friday night.

The game, which was one of the first high school girls flag football games held in the state, came down to the wire.

Merced High quarterback Antonia Lejarde marched the Gold team 57 yards in 43 seconds to put them right on the doorstep of a touchdown and possible game-tying two-point conversion.

However, the final three yards proved to be too much.

Blue All-Star Kalli Hoffman (20) representing Central Valley, attempts to stop Gold All-Star Julissa Guzman (6) representing Merced, during the Merced County All-Star Girls Flag Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The Blue All-Stars beat the Gold All-Stars 20-12.

Ceres quarterback Marissa Renteria did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Blue team. Renteria threw two first-half touchdowns to help give her team a 14-6 lead at the half.

Renteria also intercepted a pass and her 16-yard touchdown run help seal the victory as she gave the Blue team a 20-12 lead with 49 seconds left.

“It was such an honor and a privilege to play in this game with so many great players,” Renteria said. “I’ve played in other all-star games for basketball, but the bond we created for this game was amazing.”

Blue All-Star Marissa Renteria (1) representing Ceres, stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown

Renteria connected with Maya Barajas for a 15-yard touchdown pass that gave the Blue team an 8-6 lead in the first half.

Renteria added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Pacheco’s Sasha Siemiller later in the half to extend the lead to 14-6.

Merced receiver Averie Steverson stood out for the Gold team, hauling in seven catches for 160 yards.

Steverson hauled in a one-handed catch that went for 32 yards down the Gold sideline that pulled the Gold team within 16-15 with 16 minutes left in the game.

Gold All-Star quarterback Antonia Lejarde (22) representing Merced, drops back to throw a pass

“I really didn’’t think I was going to catch that one,” Steverson said. “I just stuck my hand out and then I was able to get my other hand up and pull it in. I just kept running and scored.”

The players enjoyed participating in the first flag football all-star game in Merced County.

“It was an honor and a blessing,” Steverson said. “There were some talented girls playing in this game. I really enjoyed it.”

Gold All-Star Emilia Gomez (1) representing Merced, attempts to stop Blue All-Star Imelda Beltran Pelayo (14) representing Orestimba

Gold All-Star Averie Steverson (10) representing Merced, attempts to evade a defender