Meow Wolf opens this Friday

The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]
Emma Raducanu underlined her new status as a global superstar on Monday with a string of prime-time television appearances on American breakfast shows, describing her stay in New York as “the best time of my life”.
Who will be taking over Clay Helton's football coaching job at USC? Here's a look at 13 coaching candidates primed to be front-runners for the permanent job.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
There wasn’t much to like about the season opener for the Titans as they lost 38-13 at home to the Cardinals after coming into the year with high expectations. One of the reasons for those high expectations is the arrival of wide receiver Julio Jones, but the most notable moment of his debut wasn’t one [more]
USC fired Clay Helton two games into the 2021 season. Who are 5 possible candidates to replace him?
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
Transgender mixed martial arts fighter Alana McLaughlin, a biological male, defeated her opponent via rear-naked choke in a Friday debut fight.
As it's been for a while, the Giants and Dodgers top our MLB Power Rankings, although another NL team looks like a serious threat in October.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all of Sunday’s NFL action, game-by-game, and tell you what their fantasy takeaways were. What will WFT’s offense look like without Fitzpatrick? Was this what the Seahawks look like when Russ is allowed to cook? How bad are the Lions/Jaguars/Giants? Is Detroit pizza any good? What happened to the Bills/Packers? They attempt to answer these questions and more before giving a single-game DFS preview of Monday’s Ravens/Raiders game, as well.
Andy Murray is thrilled by Emma Raducanu's success and the pair have been messaging privately during her meteoric rise this summer, friends of the pair revealed.