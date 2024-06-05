Take Meow’t to the ball game with the Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — We’ve all heard the song ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game” but have you heard about ‘Take Meow’t to the Ball Game’?

Thursday evening the Trash Pandas will host Cat Night, where cat owners can bring their furbaby to the ballpark.

Other Minor League Baseball teams have hosted similar event nights and it proved to be a success. The Omaha Storm Chasers had success the past four years with its cat night event.

According to the Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro, the success they’ve seen is partially from owners knowing what their pets can handle.

“Whether you go to the vet, whether you go to Pet Smart, whether you have people over at your house. You know how social or anti-social your cat can be,” says Cordaro.

Cordaro also applauded the Trash Pandas for being both inclusive as well as partnering with the greater community.

On the night of the game a Pet Supplies Drive will be held to s support the CaddyShack Inc.

If you want to bring your cat to Toyota Field on Thursday night there is a list of rules you need to follow:

You need to fill out a waiver before entering Toyota Field

Cats are only allowed in designated areas: In the outfield from the foul pole to foul pole, including the Electric Rock Porch, the Berm, and sections 1 & 2

Cats ARE NOT allowed in any other seat

Pets must be leashed at all times

Attendees must clean up after their pets and promptly dispose of waste

Cats may not be left unattended

For more information on Cat Night and to fill out the waiver visit the Trash Pandas’ website.

