Menzer's game-high 24 points on six 3s leads Lomira boys basketball to win over No. 10 Oakfield

Here is Monday's six-game slate of boys basketball games in the area.

Oshkosh North 80, Fond du Lac 51

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals (10-13, 8-9 Fox Valley Association) suffered another tough loss at the hands of the No. 7-ranked Spartans (18-5, 15-2) after losing by 15 at Oshkosh North on Friday night.

Zay Mitchell led North with 25 points. Carter Strange added 16 points, Stevie Clark followed with 14, and Bryce Ott had 12 for the Spartans.

Watertown Luther Prep 76, Winnebago Lutheran 64

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings (14-9, 10-3 Flyway) held a slight lead over the Phoenix (15-7, 12-3 Midwest Classic) at the break, but were outscored by 13 in the second half to lose by a dozen on senior night in a non-conference meeting.

Noah Gensler and Sam Loehr shared the team-high with 17 points each and a combined seven 3-pointers. Gannan Schwartz added 12 points for the Vikings.

Ben Vasold led Watertown Luther Prep with a game-high 23 points. Ben Fix and Nathan Schmidt each chipped in with 16 points apiece for the Phoenix.

WLP 31 45 - 76

WLA 32 32 - 64

Lomira 63, No. 10 (D-5) Oakfield 48

OAKFIELD - The Lions (15-8, 10-3 Flyway) tripled their 5-point halftime lead over the No. 10-ranked Oaks (17-6, 11-2 Trailways-East) largely on the back of their nine made 3-pointers to pick up a non-conference win, their fourth straight victory overall.

Lomira has now won 11 of their last 13 contests while Oakfield has lost back-to-back games to Division 3 Flyway opponents since entering the Division 5 top-10 rankings this week.

Logan Menzer went off for six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 24 points to lead the Lions. Jackson Goebel followed with 16 points and Jake Broeske had 13 for Lomira.

Mitchell Moser led Oakfield with 17 points and Hunter Sabel added 13 for the Oaks.

Lomira 26 37 - 63

Oakfield 21 27 - 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Markesan 36

MARKESAN - The Crusaders (14-9, 9-4 Trailways-East) won their fourth straight game and now have wins in seven of their last eight with a blowout victory over the Hornets (5-17, 4-9 Trailways-West) in a Trailways crossover matchup.

Ryer Greenfield led CWC with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brock Hoekstra added 14 for the Crusaders.

Cohen Hoffmann also had 19 points to lead Markesan.

CWC 27 33 - 60

Markesan 20 16 - 36

Mayville 60, Winneconne 57

WINNECONNE - The Cardinals (5-18, 3-10 Flyway) scored the final seven points in the game for a comeback non-conference victory over the Wolves (3-18, 2-9 East Central).

Brody Schaffer led Winneconne with 16 points, Brady Immel added 12 points, and Ayden Loukidis had 10 for the Wolves.

Ripon 71, North Fond du Lac 47

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The Orioles (1-22, 0-13 Flyway) were blown out by the Tigers (7-17, 1-11 East Central) in a non-conference contest.

Mason Killam scored a game-high 31 points to lead Ripon and Henry Beuthin added 15 for the Tigers.

Ripon 31 40 - 71

North Fond du Lac 16 31 - 47

