Menzel represents Coventry baseball for All-Conference, All-State teams

COVENTRY — Senior Evan Menzel was selected to represent the Coventry Patriots baseball for the All-Conference and All-State teams. It’s the third time Menzel has received the All-Conference honor and second time for All-State.

While Menzel's goal was to help the team this year, he said one of his goals was to make the All-State team after not receiving the honor last year. However, he said he was not shocked when he found out about it due to the work he had put in throughout the offseason.

“I was honored but also not shocked because I worked all winter for it,” Menzel said. “It was almost an expectation for myself that I make All-Conference and All-State. One of my biggest motivators was to show the coach up at Maine that I can lead the states and conferences.”

Over the winter, Menzel said he worked on his power and speed with his Massachusetts trainers. He added that improving in both categories was important before college.

It led to success for Menzel, especially in stolen bases, where he increased the number of stolen bases from 21 to 43. He credits his training for his development on the bases with improving his speed.

Specifically, Menzel said he worked on the pitcher's initial move, with his trainer acting as the pitcher. He said they continued to work on it until it reached the point he wanted.

In addition to working on the first move, Menzel said that working on vertical jumps helped increase his explosiveness. As a result, he said his fundamentals of reading the pitcher and his first jump contributed to his improvement as a base stealer.

Menzel also saw improvement at the plate due to his work in the offseason. Throughout the year, Menzel said his swing was relaxed since he wasn’t trying to hit home runs when batting.

This mindset led to Menzel having a .430 batting average, leading the team.

Not only did the explosiveness help Menzel with the base stealing, but he said it also helped him have effortless power to left field. He said it helped him solve one of his biggest problems this past season with pitch selection.

“It all starts with my pitch selection,” Menzel said. “Last year, my pitch selection was all right.

One of my biggest problems from last year was swinging hard and with intent. I think this year, I did a really good job at swinging with intent and hitting for more power.”

Menzel added that his two-strike approach has improved significantly since last year when he stopped trying to pull the ball. He said what changed in this past season was that he was driving the ball more.

Although Menzel said his confidence was good last year, he said this year was better, especially with two strikes, due to his mentality.

“My mentality of trying to hit the ball the other way and waiting on the pitch really helped me,” Menzel said. “Not giving in and thinking that I’m better than the pitcher and I’m the best player on the field really helped me with my confidence. I think that it didn’t make me nervous at all. It relaxed, calmed me down, and made me confident.”

While Menzel said he had effortless power at the plate, he also said he had effortless throwing across the diamond. He said his throws were better when he threw across his body since he was throwing it on a line.

Menzel said expanding his range allowed him to get to more fly balls and anything in foul territory. He added that being confident and aggressive led to his range-increasing

Coventry head coach Ryan Giberson praised Menzel for his work ethic throughout his career.

“He’s the hardest worker that I’ve ever had,” Giberson said. “ He always had the skill and good fundamentals, but the drive and desire to just improve every year is something you don’t always see, especially in the guy that has success early. He works out super hard all the time. He’s somebody that people just have a ton of respect for. It’s great for our program because it shows the sky is the limit if you’re willing to put in the time.”

After falling to Haddam-Killingworth in the state championship last year, Menzel said bringing a championship to Coventry was special.

“We used it as motivation during practices because they were much more competitive,” Menzel said. “To bring a championship to Coventry was a very special part of my high school career for sure.”