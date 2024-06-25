Menzel is looking forward to earning the challenge of earning a starting shortstop job at Maine

COVENTRY — Coventry baseball senior Evan Menzel ended his career as a state champion as the Coventry Patriots baseball team won 5-2 over the Oxford Wolverines in the Class S State Championship.

Although his high school career is over, Menzel will continue his baseball career at the University of Maine, where he committed last summer over the University of Albany and Farleigh Dickenson. Menzel said Maine checked all the boxes with great training facilities, coaching staff, and academics.

While he is not guaranteed to start his freshman year, Menzel said he looks forward to the challenge of earning the starting job through hard work. A confident Menzel has the expectations to start this season.

“I think they’re getting a very dedicated and hard-working player that is willing to do anything," Menzel said. “I want a starting spot, and I want to be able to help the guys in any way possible.”

With the starting position at shortstop not guaranteed, Menzel said he must improve all aspects of his game to earn it.”

Specifically, Menzel said he needs to improve his arm. On the field, Menzel said he believes his glove will give him an advantage during the competition for the starting job. In his last two years at shortstop, Menzel has made seven errors. He had one error in his senior year, with a fielding percentage of .952.

In addition to that, Menzel said he wants to have more power and consistency at the plate.

Over the summer, Menzel said he will be working on consistently hitting the ball harder.

“I need to be able to consistently hit the ball hard, and I need to be able to do that against really good pitching,” Menzel said. “I will be working on hitting velocity over the summer with a lot of breaking pitches.”

Although Menzel said one of his biggest challenges will be earning a starting spot on the field and balancing his school work, he still thinks it will be an awesome challenge. He said he is excited about the challenge since he loves the process of doing the same thing repeatedly.

He also added that he is comfortable going up there and challenging himself since he is confident that he is one of the best players.

Whether Menzel is having his best game or not, Coventry head coach Ryan Giberson said Menzel is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He added Menzel has an advantage over other college athletes since he won’t get outworked.

“It won’t be a grind for him because it’s what he loves doing,” Giberson said. “He has a leg up because he’s not going to get outworked or [out]competed. “I think he’s going to have a great career. He’s prepared for it. I think it’s something he’s wanted and earned. It’s going to be great to see what happens.”

Menzel said it was a surreal feeling when he decided to commit to Maine.

“It was a huge relief signing those papers because the recruitment process is tough,” Menzel said. “As soon as I signed those papers, I got right to training like a college baseball player.”