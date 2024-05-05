Mentor vs. Riverside softball: Ireland Rainey's two-run walk-off hit leads Cardinals past Beavers

Apr. 18—You would have had a hard time finding a cloud in the sky on April 18, but it was still a Rainey day for the Mentor softball team.

Freshman Ireland Rainey rifled a two-run single to right in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Cardinals a 6-5, walkoff victory over Riverside in a battle of two highly ranked teams in the News-Herald's Top of the Crop.

Down, 5-3, heading to the bottom of the seventh, Mentor loaded the bases with no one out, closed the gap to 5-4 when Gabi Dadante scored on a wild pitch and then walked it off when Sophia Smalley and Mak Kobetitsch scored on Ireland's single to right.

The win improves Mentor's record to 10-4, while Riverside fell to 9-6.

The win over the Beavers give the Cardinals their first win over their neighbors to the east since beating them twice in the 2019 season — a season in which Riverside bounced back and beat Mentor in the Division I tournament later that spring.

"I don't think a lot of people say they want a freshman in that situation, but that's who we'd want in that situation," Mentor coach Jo Bondra said. "She's been out here hitting every single day. She did a great job today."

Riverside, which had rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 lead with a five-run sixth inning, was on the doorstep of blowing the game wide open in the seventh with two runners in scoring position. But Kobetitsch ignited her team with a diving catch in foul territory off the bat of Riverside slugger Maddie Proud to keep it a two-run game heading to the bottom of the seventh.

