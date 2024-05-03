Mentor vs. Gilmour baseball: Cardinals get 2-1 win in playoff atmosphere

May 2—Mentor and Gilmour know postseason baseball is a gauntlet. They are preparing with a rigorous week of games, including playing each other on May 2.

Mentor took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Gilmour answered in the top of the fifth to tie the game, then Mentor responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead for good in a 2-1 win.

Mentor improved to 15-3, while Gilmour fell to 11-8.

The Cardinals scored with three straight singles in the bottom of the first. The final was from Nick Square, who went to short for a run.

That was the final run for the Cardinals until the sixth. They recorded eight hits in the contest, and coach Jeff Haase said they need to convert those into runs at a more consistent clip.

"We left a small village on the base paths today," Haase said. "The guys are doing a good job of putting the ball in play and we didn't have a strikeout today. Gilmour did a great job at turning plays and cutting runners even on our bunt attempts."

Mentor concluded its week with a split of 2-1 results with Strongsville and a 13-9 victory over St. Ignatius.

With the Cardinals low on arms, Peter Kennedy was ready for the challenge against Gilmour. He went the distance, allowed two hits and struck out four.

Midway through the outing, Kennedy had his approach from the mound changed.

"I wanted to come out pounding the zone and work for a lot of strikeouts," Kennedy said. "But that wasn't really working so I needed to pivot. I let the team go and get it and they played a phenomenal game."

While Kennedy wasn't racking up the strikeouts, his defense had his back. Andrew Nelson had a diving catch in the fifth inning that prevented a Lancers hit.

Both Jack Vanhimburgen and Brayden Bortnick had strong showing at shortstop and third base respectively to help their pitcher get the win.

"We have a ton of guys coming back and they know how to play the field really well," Kennedy said. "I knew coming into this that there would be bad innings but I was confident in them. We developed well in the offseason and have continued with that work this season. That's why we're 15-3 and ahead of where we were a season ago."

Gilmour tied the contest in the top of the fifth when Joseph Salerno scored on a passed ball. But the tie was short lived as Mentor started the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off walk.

Bortnick reached on a fielder's choice bunt and moved to second on a ground ball by Asa Davis. Then Max Vanhimbergen, pinch hitting for his brother, drove him in Davis on a single to right.

Gilmour had a chance to tie the game again in the seventh. Salerno was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Sean Pitrone moved him to second.

But a strikeout and a pair of groundouts ended the contest. Still, coach John Murphy was pleased with the Lancers' effort.

A week in which they defeated defending Division II state champion Kenston, fell to a strong Walsh Jesuit team with the tying run at the plate, and battled with Mentor is a win for Murphy.

"We play games like this for a reason, we want to get better," Murphy said. "We always have a tough schedule. Today we got guys on and put pressure on them but the defense was fantastic. Mentor hit the ball all over but we were able to keep them contained. That comes with playing good teams and good competition."

Gilmour continues its long week with a tilt against WRA on May 4. Mentor also has a day off before hitting the road for a game at Lakewood on May 4.

THE SCORE

Mentor 2, Gilmour 1