Mentor boys basketball: Cardinals sink 17 3-pointers, advance to quarterfinals at Arby's Classic

Dec. 26—The Mentor boys basketball team poured in 17 3-pointers on the way to a 99-76 victory over Sullivan East (Tenn.) on Dec. 26 at the Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tenn.

Ian Ioppolo led the Cardinals with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Tanner Toot (13), Jake Calo (12), Ayo Olulami (11), Matthew Biddell (10) and Makel Harrison (10) also reached double figures.

Mentor led by 10 after the first quarter, then blew the game open by scoring 33 points in the second.

Sullivan East's Corbin Laisure, who holds five Division I offers in football as a tight end and defensive end, had game highs of 36 points and 16 rebounds. He made 16 of 20 from the field.

Mentor advances to the quarterfinals, where it will play George Wythe (Va.) at 4:30 p.m., Dec. 28.