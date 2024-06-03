Mental, physical traits make Justin Jefferson deserving of his new contract

The Minnesota Vikings extended Justin Jefferson to a record-setting contract on Monday. Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire makes several points regarding his worthiness for the massive extension.

Justin Jefferson has established himself as the best wide receiver in the NFL in just four years of being in the league. He is dominating during a time when the wide receiver position had an influx of talent that hadn’t been seen before. He separates himself with mental and physical traits that make him a complete football player, not just a wide receiver.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire makes several points about what allows Jefferson to dominate NFL defenses. He cites his vertical ability, nuanced approach to the position, winning contested catches, and picking up extra yards after the catch.

All of those are traits that if you hope you can find in a wide receiver. If a player has one or two of those, you are overjoyed. But when you find someone who does all of that, you know you have a special talent.

Jefferson’s contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The film and traits he shows he possesses make him worth every penny of the deal.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire