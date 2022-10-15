Mental Health Matters: Coaches & student-athletes discuss importance of their mental health

Oxygen

Police have released more than a dozen 911 calls that came in last Thursday morning, when a man went on a stabbing rampage along the Las Vegas strip, injuring six people and killing two. Yoni Barrios, 32, is being held without bail by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on two charges of open murder and six attempted murder charges, all with deadly weapon enhancements, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also filed an immigration detainer