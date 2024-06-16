Mental health issues nearly made Barcelona winger quit football

FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world of football, and it is the dream of almost every youngster to play at a club of its size and stature. However, only the very best players end up playing for such a big club.

While playing at one of the big European clubs brings a good share of popularity, money, and recognition for players, this also has a downside which can have a very drastic impact on footballers going through a difficult moment.

This was experienced recently by one of the Barcelona forwards, Raphinha, who opened up on his difficulties in a recent press conference in Brazil. As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the Brazilian shared that he was close to leaving football:

“Recently, I seriously considered quitting everything due to personal and professional problems. I thought about giving up, leaving football, because I didn’t need to go through certain mental issues or endure difficulties and attacks from the media or fans.”

In such a situation, the winger shared that it was his son that helped him keep going and become an inspiration for him: “Imagining that one day my son might see me as an inspiration in football, not as the best in the world, but as a reference, means a lot.”

Furthermore, another reason for Raphniha to continue playing at his best with Barcelona was to win important titles with his national team, which is what he is vying for currently as he plays for Brazil in the 2024 Copa America.

He will start this campaign on 24th June, with a match against Costa Rica, and will face Colombia and Paraguay in the other group stage games.

Hopefully, he will be able to add a piece of international silverware to his cabinet before returning to train with the new Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, with more happiness and a greater desire to continue playing football.