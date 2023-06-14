Mental blunder by Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll helps Philadelphia Phillies

Sometimes it just happens.

In the heat of the moment, a player sometimes forgets how many outs there are in an inning.

That's exactly what happened Tuesday night and the Philadelphia Phillies were the beneficiary of the mental mistake during a 15-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leading 5-0 in the third inning, the Phillies had runners at first and third with one out — that's important, there was only one out. Kody Clemens lifted a fly ball to left fielder Corbin Carroll. Carroll caught the ball for the second out. He turned, thinking the inning ended, and slowly walked to get his cap. J.T. Realmuto, who was at third, took notice of Carroll and darted home for a 6-0 lead. Carroll realized his mistake, but could only look on as the run scored.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) slaps hands with teammates after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning on June 13, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Schwarber with a fast start for Phillies

Kyle Schwarber got the Phillies started quickly, leading the game off with a home run on a 2-1 pitch. It was Schwarber 18th homer of the season.

Phillies on the run

Philadelphia was very aggressive early, stealing four bases in the first three innings.

Trea Turner walked and stole second in the first and later came around to score. In the second, Turner walked and stole second before being stranded on base.

In the third, with Bryce Harper at second and Realmuto at first, the Phillies executed a double steal. Harper came home on an RBI single by Alec Bohm. Realmuto scored on Carroll's mental error.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Phillies benefit from mental blunder by Arizona's Corbin Carroll