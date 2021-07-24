Men's Tokyo Olympics 2020 road race: live updates after Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart crash

RR

06:31 AM

76.5km to go

Interesting to not that Remco Evenepoel is leading the peloton down this long descent off Mount Fuji. I had wondered if the young Belgian had hoped to race for himself today, but it appears he is playing a team role on behalf of Wout van Aert. The breakaway's lead had ropped further still to 4min 20sec.

06:25 AM

85km to go

A flurry of half-hearted attacks on the front of the peloton come to nothing. Lots of looking around in the bunch as everybody watches out to see who's positioned where and how many team-mates they have around them. Colombian climber Nairo Quintana is forced to drop back to a team car to take another bottle or some food.

06:20 AM

88.5km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart has embedded himself in the pack of Belgians near the front of the race, though the Briton has no team-mates alongside him – is he riding for himself? Oh crikey, Alejandro Valverde has been dropped. That is a big surprise. The breakaway's lead has plummeted to a shade over five minutes as they plummet down the descent over the other side of Mount Fuji.

06:15 AM

93km to go

Giulio Ciccone shifts to the front of the peloton, the increase in pace from the Italian climber causing a few more rider to drop off the back, including Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic), Ryan Gibbons (South Africa), Yukiya Arashiro (Japan) and the French national champion Rémi Cavagna.

06:11 AM

95km to go

Omar Fraile is the latest rider to have been shelled by the bunch, his departure will leave the Spanish team with just four riders still at the pointy end of the race – Jesús Herrada, Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre and Alejandro Valverde. Italy who have barely been spotted today, have moved up slightly. They have a very strong team in Alberto Bettiol, Damiano Caruso, Giulio Ciccone, Gianni Moscon and Vincenzo Nibali, but do they have a rider able to take on the likes of Tadej Pogacar or Wout van Aert later in the day?

06:05 AM

97km to go

Geraint Thomas has just dropped back the the Team GB support car where he was spotted getting a very sticky bottle. At the other end of the pack, the Belgians are looking surprisingly fresh with young climber-puncheur Mauri Vansevenant bouncing around on his pedals as the road continues to rise up the side of Mount Fuji.

06:00 AM

98.5km to go

British team-mates Simon Yates and Geraint Thomas are sat around two thirds of the way down the peloton as the pace ramps up of the long and steady climb up Mount Fuji. Reigning champion Greg Van Avermaet has been dropped, the Belgian's race is over while compatriot Tiesj Benoot sits on the wheel of Jan Tratnik who, you've guessed it, is still riding on the front of the dwindling bunch.

05:55 AM

100km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart has shifted up towards the front of the field, tucked in behind the four remaining Belgian riders after Greg Van Avermaet drifted down the pack. Is that Van Avermaet's day done? It looks as if it may be. The breakaway's lead drops to 10min 30sec.

05:50 AM

102.5km to go

Jan Polanc, one of the four Slovenians here today, has dropped out of the bunch. It appears the 29-year-old had suffered a minor mechanical issue but he shouldn't have too much trouble at chasing back on. Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) is still riding on the front of the peloton, the Bahrain Victorious rider has his jersey fully unzipped as he shows visible signs of feeling the heat which is hardly surprising.

05:45 AM

There she is . . .

Fuji 🗻 富士山 pic.twitter.com/wpdcVBzNTt — the Inner Ring (@inrng) July 24, 2021

05:43 AM

104km to go

Paul Daumont (Burkina Faso) is reabsorbed by the peloton which now has a new man helping out on the front. Patrick Bevin, one of two Kiwi riders here today, has taken over on the front pulling ahead of Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) and Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium).

05:39 AM

105km to go

The breakaway is very much onto the Fuji Sanroku climb, the longest in today's race. The road surface is absolutely perfect, as is the norm in Japan from my limited experience.

05:36 AM

108km to go

As the five-man break inches toward the beginning of the climb up the side of Mount Fuji its lead drops slightly. Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) is an absolute machine and, along with Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), is continuing to pull along this peloton as a phalanx of favourites bunch up behind sucking on their wheels.

05:18 AM

118km to go

Snaking down the beautiful looking descent off the Kagosaka Pass, the peloton continues to drive on in pursuit of the five-man breakaway (at 14min 35sec) on the approach to the longest climb of the day up the side of the famous Mount Fuji. Guillaume Martin is spinning out, alomost looking as if he has ran out of gears, as the Frenchman chases back on.

05:14 AM

122km to go

Frenchman Guillaume Martin is the latest to take a bike change and once again it appeared to take an age to get his team car up to him. The 28-year-old who finished eighth at the Tour de France less than a week ago, though, stayed calm.

Guillaume Martin stops at the roadside before taking a bike change

05:03 AM

132km to go

The breakaway has split up, leaving a five-man group – Orluis Aular (Venezuela), Nic Dlamini (South Africa), Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic), Juraj Sagan (Slovakia) and Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) – leading by around 16 minutes, while a trio of Paul Daumont (Burkina Faso), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Romania) and Ruidong Wang (China) are about a minute or so down the road.

04:58 AM

135km to go

Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) are continuing to work on the front, but none of the other big hitters – France, Spain and the Dutch – are lending a hand. With two, or arguably three, of the overriding favourites nobody appears too keen to help, knowing that each kilometre ridden on the front may tire out the Belgians and Slovenians.

04:50 AM

Hot, hot, hot!

Stephen Park, the performance director at British Cycling, has been on the blower to Eurosport and just told the that it is 35ºC out on the course. That is going to hurt and will go some way to explaining why riders are constantly dropping back to their team cars to take on for fluids. Although it is not raining, there's a quite a bit of water on the road. Wet surfaces on the descents later on today will not be good.

Breakaway - EPA

04:46 AM

Mind the gap

Although we cannot confirm this, it would appear that the crash may have been caused by a narrow tramline-like gap down the centre of the road. It appears roughly the width of a bike wheel and much like we see in the one-day Belgian classics, once a rider drops into one of these they rarely escape unscathed.

crack

04:30 AM

Team GB's Thomas crashes!

Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart have crashed in the peloton, with the Welshman looking to have been the worst affected with cuts and bruises all down the left-hand side of his body. Blood is pouring down his elbow and the upper part of his right glute is on show to the watching world. Thomas does not have the best of luck when it come to crashes and lost the chance to challenge for a medal at the Rio Olympics after he fell in the frenetic finale in 2016.

Although back on his bike Thomas, who was helped back up by Geoghegan Hart, has ripped his shorts and jersey. Both of these riders are representing Team GB in Wednesday's time trial and so the implications of this crash may be wider than just on this road race today. Nairo Quintana (Colombia) also went down in that spill.

Geraint and Tao

04:25 AM

155km to go

Interesting to note that Poland's entire three-man team comprising Maciej Bodnar, Michal Kwiatkowski and Rafal Majka are riding up near the front of the peloton which is still being controlled by Slovenia's Jan Tratnik. Eddie Dunbar (Ireland) is sat on the wheel of Tadej Pogacar at eighth wheel, followed by the five-man Spanish armada which has the veteran Alejandro Valverde sat down the line, suggesting he may be their protected rider today. Though not riding at full pelt, one gets the impression that the race is starting to form.

04:13 AM

160km to go

Peeter Pruus (Estonia) takes a bike change, but unfortunately for him and maybe later in the day his team-mate Tanel Kangert it was not the quickest. He lost around 45sec on the peloton and so will have to put in a big effort to get back on. The road which is on carpet-smooth asphalt is rising at around 4-5% in gradient, the kind of climb easily tackled in the big ring, on the approach to the day's first climb 'proper' the Doushi Road.

04:04 AM

167km to go

Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan) has been dropped by the breakaway which has a sizeable lead of around 20 minutes on the peloton. Orluis Aular (Venezuela), Nic Dlamini (South Africa), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Romania), Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic), Juraj Sagan (Slovakia), Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece) and Ruidong Wang (China) may be dreaming of glory today, but the big guns are starting to organise themselves back in the bunch. Jan Tratnik has shunted himself towards the head of the field alongside Greg Van Avermaet, the two teams of the favourites appear to have formed an unholy alliance as they start to think about taking control of the race.

03:56 AM

170km to go

Namibian rider Tristan De Lange has decided to ride off the front of the peloton and get himself some primetime TV time. Andrey Amador (Costa Rica) and Alejandro Vaalverde (Spain), former trade team-mates at Movistar, did not appear too concerned as the 24-year-old drifted off up the road as they continued chatting together dead centre and on the front row of a relaxed looking bunch.

03:48 AM

What's on the menu today?

Described by Matt Brammeier, Team GB’s elite men’s road coach, as 'really, really hard', today's race features 4,685 metres in vertical elevation over five climbs of note along with a series of smaller little lumps. "It’s the hardest [Olympics] course I’ve ever seen," Brammeier told Telegraph Sport this week. "You’ve got the heat, the humidity. It’s a really long race, close to 250km. There’s 4,500m of climbing and the hardest climb comes with 30km to go, right at the back end of the race."

profile

The first climb of the day, Doushi Road, comes at around 80km into the race and at just 4.3km in length at an average gradient of 6.2% and is followed shortly afterwards by the Kagosaka Pass (2.2km at 4.8%). Both will act as nice little appetiser for what lies ahead.

Fuji Sanroku (Mount Fuji) is 14.5km long at 6% and is the highest point in the race, topping out at 1,449 metres above sea level. Although not especially high compared with the high Alpine an Pyrenean passes used in this month's Tour de France, the heat and humidity may make this a tougher test in real life than on paper. The penultimate climb of the day, the Mikuni Pass, is a short (6.8km), but brutal (10.1%) climb that pitches up to a maximum gradient of 17% so an ideal spot for attacks from any puncheurs in the pack. And finally, the Kagosaka Pass is just 2.2km long at 4.7%, topping at just over 20km from the finishing line and may represent to last point for any attacks, or final shake-ups.

03:26 AM

190km to go

Belgium appear to have decided to knocked off the pace on the front. Everybody knows that they are, along with Slovenia, are the favourites for today's race and so are expected to do most of the heavy lifting on the front. However, unlike most professional races that feature teams of seven or eight riders it is more difficult to control an event of this length with just five riders and Belgium will not want to burn their rider out too soon. The heat and humidity today will most likely play a huge role in the outcome of the race and so management of resources will be absolutely key to winning.

03:20 AM

Size matters

If you are new to cycling and are wondering why Azerbaijan has just one rider competing in the race, but Belgium has five – the maximum permitted – then don't worry almost everybody asks that. The team sizes are determined by the number of UCI (International Cycling Union, cycling's world governing body) points earned by riders from its federation in the year preceding the competition (in this case 2019). In short, the stronger nations – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and, of course, the Dutch – get more slots, while the less strong nations get fewer. Incidentally, any rider that is competing in the time trial has to also feature in the road race.

03:09 AM

200km to go

The eight-man breakaway has eked out a few more minutes on the peloton, but I don't think anybody is too concerned about them just yet. However, it is interesting to note that defending champion Greg Van Avermaet has moved towards the front to control the pace of the main bunch. The Belgian is part of a very strong five-man team that includes Wout van Aert, the best all-rounder in the world right now, and Remco Evenepoel – both riders capable of winning today.

03:05 AM

Starting list in full . . .

Algeria

Azzedine Lagab

Argentina

Eduardo Sepúlveda

Australia

Luke Durbridge

Lucas Hamilton

Richie Porte

Austria

Gregor Mühlberger

Hermann Pernsteiner

Patrick Konrad

Azerbaijan

Elchin Asadov

Belarus

Alexandr Riabushenko

Belgium

Wout van Aert

Greg Van Avermaet

Tiesj Benoot

Remco Evenepoel

Mauri Vansevenant

Burkina Faso

Paul Daumont

Canada

Guillaume Boivin

Hugo Houle

Michael Woods

Colombia

Esteban Chaves

Sergio Higuita

Nairo Quintana

Rigoberto Urán

Costa Rica

Andrey Amador

Croatia

Josip Rumac

Czech Republic

Michael Kukrle

Zdenek Stybar

Denmark

Kasper Asgreen

Jakob Fuglsang

Christopher Juul-Jensen

Michael Valgren

Ecuador

Richard Carapaz

Jhonatan Narváez

Eritrea

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier

Merhawi Kudus

Estonia

Tanel Kangert

Peeter Pruus

France

Rémi Cavagna

Benoît Cosnefroy

Kenny Elissonde

David Gaudu

Guillaume Martin

Germany

Nikias Arndt

Emanuel Buchmann

Maximilian Schachmann

Great Britain

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Geraint Thomas

Adam Yates

Simon Yates

Greece

Polychronis Tzortzakis

Guatemala

Manuel Rodas

Hong Kong

Hiu Fung Choi

Holland

Dylan van Baarle

Tom Dumoulin

Bauke Mollema

Wilco Kelderman

Yoeri Havik

Hungary

Attila Valter

Iran

Saeeid Safarzadeh

Ireland

Eddie Dunbar

Dan Martin

Nicolas Roche

Italy

Alberto Bettio

Damiano Caruso

Giulio Ciccone

Gianni Moscon

Vincenzo Nibali

Japan

Yukiya Arashiro

Nariyuki Masuda

Kazakhstan

Dmitriy Gruzdev

Alexey Lutsenko

Vadim Pronskiy

Latvia

Krists Neilands

Toms Skujins

Lithuania

Evaldas Siskevicius

Luxembourg

Kevin Geniets

Michel Ries

Namibia

Tristan De Lange

Mexico

Eder Frayre

Morocco

Mohcine El Kouraji

New Zealand

George Bennett

Patrick Bevin

Norway

Tobias Foss

Markus Hoelgaard

Andreas Leknessund

Tobias Halland Johannessen

Panama

Christofer Robín Jurado

Peru

Royner Navarro

Poland

Maciej Bodnar

Michal Kwiatkowski

Rafal Majka

Portugal

Joao Almeida

Nelson Oliveira

Romania

Eduard-Michael Grosu

Russia

Pavel Sivakov

Aleksandr Vlasov

Ilnur Zakarin

Rwanda

Moise Mugisha

Slovakia

Juraj Sagan

Lukas Kubis

Slovenia

Tadej Pogacar

Jan Polanc

​Primoz Roglic

Jan Tratnik

South Africa

Stefan de Bod

Nic Dlamini

Ryan Gibbons

Spain

Omar Fraile

Jesús Herrada

Gorka Izagirre

Ion Izagirre

Alejandro Valverde

Switzerland

Marc Hirschi

Stefan Küng

Michael Schär

Gino Mäder

Turkey

Onur Balkan

Ahmet Orken

Ukraine

Anatoliy Budyak

United States

Lawson Craddock

Brandon McNulty

Venezuela

Orluis Aular

02:38 AM

Sagan gets into early breakaway!

No not that one, but his brother Juraj Sagan who is part of Slovakia's two-man team in today's race has managed to bury himself in the day's first breakaway. Sagan is alongside Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic), Nic Dlamini (South Africa), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Romania), Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece), Orluis Aular (Venezuela), Ruidong Wang (China), Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan) in an eight-man break that has gained 4min 30sec on the relaxed looking peloton.

There are two WorldTour riders in here – Dlamini (Qhubeka NextHash) and Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) – while just one of them was in action at the recent Tour de France. Dlamini made a little bit of history at the Tour when he became the first black South African to compete at the world's biggest bike race, though he left by the side door after missing the time cut during a brutal day in the mountains.

02:21 AM

Morning

Hello folks, and welcome to our live rolling blog from the men's Olympic road race, the 234-kilometre drag from Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway in Japan. The riders have navigated their way through the neutralised section of the race, passing by some beautiful looking temples and some surprisingly big crowds, and the officials have got the racing under way proper.

02:11 AM

Wiggins: 'Pogacar will be marked man'

Favourite Tadej Pogacar will be a "marked man" as he attempts to claim gold in the Olympic road race, according to former Tour de France and Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins.

Pogacar claimed his second consecutive Tour de France title on Sunday by a handsome margin and is tipped as the man to beat in Tokyo.

Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a couple of weeks later, believes it might be a tough ask of the 22-year-old Slovenian in the heat and humidity, and with such a quick turnaround.

"Naturally he will be a bit tired coming off the Tour and regardless of form, it's always difficult, just the emotional side of winning the Tour de France and trying to back up," Wiggins, an expert for Olympic broadcaster Discovery, told Reuters by Zoom on Friday.

"He was on my flight out on Monday and he looked pretty fresh to be honest, but it's always difficult and there are the likes of Wout van Aert who finished the Tour superstrong, so he will have some tough challengers.

"But if anyone can do it, it's Pogacar because he's a phenomenon of the sport, but he's going to be a marked man, that's for sure."

Pogacar trained on the course on Thursday and described the humidity as "awful" and the final 6.5-km Mikuni Pass climb at 11% average gradient as "brutal" but his team manager believes he will be ready to go full out on the 234-km course that is being described as the toughest in Olympic history.

"I think he has regenerated. They are predicting slightly lower temperatures for Saturday, it would definitely be better if that came true, but otherwise I don't see any problems," Andrej Hauptman, Pogacar's sports director at the UAE Emirates Team, told Slovenia's RTV.

"He also rode great on the Tour in some hot stages, so I'm not worried. He is also motivated to the maximum. He didn't even finish the race in France particularly exhausted."

Primoz Roglic, a two-time Vuelta de Espana champion, is both Pogacar's team-mate and medal rival, although he is probably eyeing the time trial on Wednesday. Slovenians Jan Tratnik and Jan Polanc will be working for their more illustrious compatriots.

While Slovenia is expected to medal, Hauptman said the race could be difficult to control.

"In cycling, the top is very wide open, and one-day races are something special," he said. "Teams will not have eight riders, but a maximum of five, and some good ones on the climbs will not have good assistants here."

Wiggins predicts there will be a "whittling down process" in the early stages of the race and predicts few of the 130 starters will actually reach the finish at Fuji Speedway.

"The time adjustment, coming here late from what was a very tough Tour de France, they will feel the effect of that this week looking at this course and the heat," the Briton said. Reuters