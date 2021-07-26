Men's Tokyo 2020 Olympics diving live: Tom Daley and Matty Lee compete for Team GB in synchronised 10m platform final

diving tokyo olympics live 2020 tom daly matty lee men's synchronised 10m - Clive Rose/Getty Images

05:56 AM

Hello

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the men's synchro 10m platform diving featuring Tom Daley in his fourth Olympics and Matty Lee in his first, the pair who won bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

Ben Bloom profiled him a few days ago, focusing on how close he was to jacking it all in seven years ago.

'Having once been the “baby” of the GB diving team, Daley now describes himself as the “grandad” after a career spent in the glare of the public eye.

He had to move schools after he was bullied in the wake of his initial diving success and then had to cope with the death of his father Rob from cancer just after his 17th birthday.

Just months out from the London 2012 Olympics, GB diving performance director Alexei Evangulov shamefully suggested Daley was in danger of becoming “Britain’s Anna Kournikova”, in reference to the former tennis player who quit the sport to become a model.

Daley battled with revealing his sexuality before coming out as queer in 2013, and has since become a proud spokesman for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2017, he married the American film director and producer Dustin Lance Black, who is 20 years his senior, and three years ago they welcomed their son Robbie, named after Daley’s late father.

It has been quite the evolution and it is little wonder he said recently that “one thing I learnt early on is not to care what other people think”.

The arrival of Robbie, in particular, has altered his entire outlook on his career. “This past year with the pandemic, being a husband, being a father, it’s completely shifted my perspective and you realise what actually matters most,” he said. “Most importantly, I am a parent.

“Obviously I want to do really well at the Olympic Games. But I think I used to define myself by how well I did at diving competitions. Whereas now, whether I do well or terribly, I know my son and husband will love me regardless. And that takes so much pressure off me, so I’ve been able to enjoy it.

“Normally when people go away they say they’re so busy being away. But coming away is a break for me. Robbie is going to be three in a couple of weeks and you’re usually running around after him, making dinner for him, or coming home cleaning or doing the laundry. All that stuff.

“It’s busy being a parent-athlete. When you go away and you can just be the athlete, it makes for a lot of spare time.”

Despite those retirement rumours seven years ago in Glasgow, Daley continues to operate at the highest level. He won gold and silver at this year’s European Championships and says he will continue competing until he wins Olympic gold or his body cannot keep going, “whichever comes first”.

The perils of writing him off prematurely are evident, but it would be a surprise to see him at the Paris 2024 Games, so this is likely to be his final shot at that elusive gold. He suggests his chances of gaining it are “very much equal” in the 10m platform and alongside new partner Matty Lee in the 10m synchro.

And what of his father, who was an almost constant presence at Daley’s diving competitions during those early days – what would he make of the man his son has become?

“I’d like to think he would be extremely proud of how far I’ve come as a person,” Daley said. “I sometimes forget that he never got to see me win an Olympic medal, he never got to see me dive in London, dive in Rio, win the World Championship again.

“I really would be curious to know what he might have thought. I’d like to think he would be proud of where I am and my family.”