Men's Olympic qualifier: Ireland lose 4-2 to Belgium in second pool match in Valencia

Sean Murray in action against Florent van Aubel during Ireland's 4-2 defeat by Belgium

Olympic champions Belgium proved too strong for Ireland as they went down 4-2 in the second Pool game of the Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia.

Ireland never took a step backwards and took the game to the Belgians but the world ranked number two side were always in control.

Ultimately, their superior finishing was decisive in the outcome.

Despite the defeat, Ireland still lie second in the Pool with a better goal difference than Japan.

Japan came from 2-0 down to beat Ukraine 5-2 which means a draw on Wednesday against the Japanese will be enough for Ireland to move into the semi-finals and two opportunities to clinch a place for the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Belgium started the game with their customary slick passing and movement but Ireland defended well and only conceded the one goal from Felix Denayer who somehow managed to lift the puck over a prone Davy Harte from a tight angle.

In the second quarter Shane O'Donoghue had a penalty corner saved and after a brilliant passage of play, Tim Cross will wonder how he missed the target from close range.

Belgium punished the wayward Irish finishing when Alexander Hendrickx scored his 100th international goal from his side's first penalty corner.

Ireland weren't phased and just over a minute later Ben Johnson turned in the circle and fired home his second goal in two games.

Their tails up, Ireland were going for it but with 57 seconds remaining to half-time they turned the ball over and quick as a flash William Ghislain produced a world class finish. His stunning strike left Harte grasping at air and made it 3-1 at the interval.

Thibeau Stockbroker added to the Belgian lead early in the third quarter but Ireland didn't capitulate and although they conceded possession to their opponents they counter-attacked with pace and Matthew Nelson reaped the benefit in the final quarter, turning in Jeremy Duncan's pass at the near post.

'Pleased with the performance'

"I'm pleased with the performance. We weathered a storm a bit in the first quarter when they were very sharp and they got those two goals but we got ourselves back in there, just the lapse in concentration just before half-time.

"To concede early in the second half was disappointing but we managed the rest of the game very well and it was nice to score near the end," said coach Mark Tumilty.

"I think coming into this tournament we knew Ukraine was going to be the game that we thought we could win and then Japan was going to be the crucial game.

"The positive for me is that we've given ourselves the opportunity today with a better goal difference that we can draw the game but we won't be focusing on that.

"I think we want to play attractive hockey, we want to attack and going into the Japan game, we want to play on the front foot and see if we can take the game to them."