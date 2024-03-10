Men's March Madness bubble winners and losers: Villanova on brink after heartbreaking loss

Trey Alexander's late basket lifted Creighton to victory over Villanova.

A horrid start put Villanova in a 24-point first half deficit against Creighton. But the Wildcats clawed back.

They kept it close for a majority of the second half, but a major run late tied the game — which Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune had called “our Super Bowl” — at 67 with 25 seconds left.

But hoping to be the Kansas City Chiefs, Villanova instead ended up being the San Francisco 49ers as Creighton’s Trey Alexander hit a fadeaway jumper with less than a second left to break the Wildcats' hearts.

The defeat capped a disappointing week for Villanova.

The Wildcats entered the week winners of five of their last six and had positioned themselves to be among the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, per the latest USA TODAY Sports Bracketology prediction. But Villanoa had a disappointing performance at Seton Hall on Wednesday, and combined with the stunner on Saturday, it shouldn’t be surprised if it's on the outside looking in heading into the Big East tournament. It dropped both Quad 1 chances this week and fell to 4-9 against Quad 1 opponents. A 17-14 overall record with a 10-10 record in conference isn’t the look of a tournament team.

It’s not officially set, but with the loss, Villanova likely will have to play Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament, giving the team an uphill battle to secure an NCAA Tournament spot. If it wants the automatic bid, it’ll have to win four games in four days. That will likely include a matchup against Connecticut, Marquette or Creighton. Easier said than done.

Let the Villanova loss in the final weekend of the regular season remind you how small the margin for error is to make the NCAA Tournament. That’s why the Wildcats lead Saturday's early winners and losers on the bubble:

WINNERS

Florida Atlantic

The Owls have avoided falling into one of the last four teams in, and they won’t have to worry about it heading into the conference tournament after defeating Memphis at home.

Less than two weeks ago, Florida Atlantic went into Memphis and couldn’t keep up in the second half. This time, Memphis was on fire from the 3-point line, but the Owls dominated inside the paint at a raucous Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena to win 92-84. Vladislav Goldin, a key member of last season’s Final Four team, made his presence felt with 21 points and 12 rebounds, which matched his season high. Memphis stayed close for much of the afternoon, but Florida Atlantic never let the Tigers take over as it controlled the boards with 16 offensive rebounds for 20 second-chance points.

Florida Atlantic will head into the American Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. It's not what it expected at the beginning of the season, but the Owls can comfortably play in Fort Worth, Texas, next week. A conference tournament title isn’t necessary, but it would boost their seed on Selection Sunday.

St. John's

Rick Pitino would be the first person to tell you his team isn’t great. He’s literally already said it before. St. John’s didn’t look like a fantastic team, but it was able to hold off Georgetown, 86-76, to end the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Johnnies and Hoyas were close for much of the game, especially with Georgetown having a great day shooting behind the arc, but St. John’s countered it by dominating inside the 3-point line with 42 points in the paint. The physical nature of the offense also led to St. John’s shooting a whooping 32 free throws compared to Georgetown’s 12. Getting to the free throw line late in the game helped the Red Storm pull away.

There’s nothing impressive about getting a Quad 4 win this late in the season, but this very easily could’ve been a game that killed St. John’s momentum as a bubble team. A loss would’ve been disastrous to tournament hopes, but now St. John’s maybe needs only one win in the Big East tournament to get an NCAA Tournament spot, a much better outlook than needing a title game appearance.

Colorado

Few team’s stock is rising as much as Colorado right now. The Buffaloes won their sixth in a row Saturday after handling Oregon State in the regular season finale. Their 22 victories are the most the team has ever had in the regular season.

Colorado held Oregon State to just 57 points on 37.5% shooting while all its starters scored in double figures. The starting unit accounted for 69 of its 73 points, led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. notching 17 points.

The end of the regular season couldn’t have gone better for Colorado, which will now enter the Pac-12 Conference tournament as the No. 3 seed. If Colorado can keep its momentum going in Las Vegas, it may not just be a bubble team, but a team that doesn’t have to play in a First Four game.

LOSERS

Mississippi State

Mississippi State has become the latest team to go from comfortably in to on the bubble.

Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs won their fifth straight game and were on their way to getting at least a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But since then, Mississippi State has lost four straight, capped off by an overtime loss to South Carolina on Saturday.

Josh Hubbard did his usual business for the Bulldogs with 28 points, and he even got help with three other players scoring in double figures. But the Bulldogs missed all three of their 3-point attempts (two from Hubbard) in overtime in the four-point loss

Finishing the regular season with an 8-10 conference record shows what a big disappointment the Bulldogs have been in recent weeks; They end the regular season with a 7-11 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. Mississippi State should remain in the projected tournament field, but it can’t afford a one-and-done experience in the SEC tournament now.

