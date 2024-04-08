Men's Final Four TV schedule: How to watch UConn vs Purdue basketball

March Madness ends tonight as the No. 1 UConn Huskies take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers for the 2024 NCAA championship game.

The Huskies, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game looking to be the first team to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006-07.

Here's a look at the TV information for the NCAA Tournament men's basketball championship game on April 8.

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) grabs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch UConn vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: TBS

Time: 7:20 p.m. MT

Streaming: March Madness Live App

The 2024 Final Four national championship game between UConn and Purdue will be broadcast on TBS. The game can also be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

March Madness predictions

Las Vegas lines: The UConn Huskies are favorites to defeat Purdue in Monday's national championship game, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

More: Who is Tristen Newton? The info on the All-American from El Paso

The Arizona Republic contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UConn-Purdue channel today: Time, TV schedule for national championship