Men’s Final Four is set, reacting to Jack Swarbrick’s appearance & who will win the National Championship?

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger provide their thoughts on the final four teams standing in the men’s college basketball tournament on today’s episode.

In a surprising turn of events no #1 ranked teams have made the final four. Instead, the Miami Hurricanes, UConn Huskies, San Diego State Aztecs & Florida Atlantic Owls have clinched the final spots in this year’s tournament. In dramatic fashion, each of these teams have made great runs and are shifting the narrative that suggest NIL favors the Power Five schools.

Miami’s journey has been especially interesting: from an FBI investigation to John Ruiz’s generous contributions trying to make them a contender. The guys give their predictions on which team will be cutting down the nets in next Monday’s National Championship.

The highly talented and highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were bounced from the tournament by San Diego State, so the podcast determines whether or not that is a good thing for the Alabama program after being surrounded by so much drama this season.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick came on the show last week and made his impact felt with his new NIL proposal. After a couple days, the show gives their thoughts on how to proceed with NIL as well as the ethics of income transparency for student athletes.

1:00 The men's college basketball Final Four is set

13:25 The impact of John Ruiz on Miami

26:43 Who is going to win the national championship?

30:20 The Alabama Crimson Tide got bounced from the tournament

44:27 The impact of Jack Swarbrick’s new proposal on the NCAA

1:05:12 An Oklahoma man used a brand new excuse to try to keep drinking at a bar

