MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: DACC qualifies for NJCAA meet

Apr. 30—NORMAL — After three rounds that were delayed by rain at various days, the effort from the Danville Area Community College men's golf team paid off in full on Tuesday.

The Jaguars ended up third in at the Region 24 Tournament at Weibring Golf Club, behind champion Parkland College (849) and Illinois Central College (882), with a score of 906. With that total, DACC will go on to the NJCAA Division II Golf Championships from May 21-24 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

Grady Lancaster had the lowest score for DACC with a three-round score of 224 to take 13th, while Cameron Bergman was 15th at 225, Blake Arnold was 17th at 227, Luke Mettemeyer was 21st at 232 and Zane Douglas was 33rd with 250.