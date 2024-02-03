Men's college basketball schedule today: The six biggest games Saturday

Whether this was a predetermined scheduling masterpiece or the result of some good fortune, the first football-free weekend in men's college basketball boasts one of the strongest slates you will ever see.

Saturday's lineup includes not one, not two, but three games matching teams in the top 10. And there's other key matchups across the country worth keeping an eye on. So with February here and the cold weather of winter still giving you reason to stay inside, it's the perfect time to grab your remote and catch up on all that has been happening the past three months.

Where do you get started? We break down all the big matchups below so you can plan your day and hopefully there will be some nail-biters and buzzer-beaters to keep things interesting.

All times Eastern.

The Cougars had a rough start in their first taste of Big 12 road play but have since rebounded to lead the league with their usual defensive approach that puts them No. 1 in fewest points allowed. This might be their hardest test away from home, however the Jayhawks have recently hit a bit of a slump with a pair of losses in their last four. Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar give Kansas two big scoring options. More will be needed from the rest of the starters and backups, though, because Houston has its own two-headed threat with L.J. Cryer and Jamal Shead.

The Tar Heels appeared to be peaking ahead of this matchup before their 10-game winning streak was broken by Georgia Tech. They'll be looking to get back into the groove against their biggest rival. It's been an up-and-down season so far for the young the Blue Devils, who appear to be rounding into form and getting healthier, after some disappointing losses. The emotions are sure to be high in Chapel Hill and hopefully the game will match the expectations.

It's been a rough week for both the Volunteers and Wildcats, who both lost on their home court and slipped further behind first-place Alabama in the SEC title race. Tennessee has been getting a scoring jolt from Dalton Knecht, who is averaging more than 30 points in his last six games. Kentucky has the firepower to keep up, but needs to improve on the defensive end to avoid a fourth league loss.

The Cyclones have been one of the surprise teams of the season and are only a half game off the Big 12 lead after wins against Houston and Kansas. The Bears got a big road victory at Central Florida after three consecutive losses, two of which were in overtime and the other by two points. Can their offense led by freshman standout Ja'Kobe Walter overcome the stingy defense of the Cyclones or will they drop further off the pace of the conference leaders?

Last March’s national runner-up squares off against the current Mountain West leader. Both the Aztecs and Aggies are comfortably in the field at this point, but another quality win will improve one of the team's already strong profile with the committee. Utah State hasn't missed a beat with Danny Sprinkle in his first season as coach, helped by the scoring of Great Osobor (19.1 ppg), a transfer Sprinkle brought in from Montana State. San Diego State relies on the inside presence of Jaedon LeDee (20.5 ppg).

In a role reversal, it's Saint Mary's that leads the West Coast Conference standings and Gonzaga that is contemplating life on the bubble. The Bulldogs do have the advantage of playing at home and will be desperate to put a Quad 1 victory on their ledger come Selection Sunday. The Gaels, meanwhile, are flying high after a slow start to the season. They've won nine in a row, helped by their suffocating defense.

