MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 4 Marquette clamps down on No. 23 Illinois

Nov. 15—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was held scoreless for five minutes in the second half and that's all Marquette needed on its way to a 71-64 victory Tuesday night at the State Farm Center.

The No. 4-rated Golden Eagles turned a 2-point deficit (52-50) into a 58-52 advantage with the 8-0 run as the Fighting Illini missed five straight shots and turned the ball over three times.

Illinois (2-1 overall) had 15 turnovers in the contest and the Fighting Illini were a dismal 11-of-33 from 3-point range.

Marquette's Tyler Kolek, who played on a severely sprained ankle, finished with a game-high 24 points, while Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro chipped in with 15 and 13 respectively for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 3-0 with the victory.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had a team-high 21 for Illinois, while graduate transfer Marcus Domask finished with 18 and Luke Goode came off the bench to score 13.

The Illini are back at the State Farm Center on Friday night when former standout Roger Powell Jr. brings his Valparaiso Beacons to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Tuesday's full story with quotes from both teams will be available online and in print on Thursday.