MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DACC cruises past Malcolm X

Nov. 30—DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team was able to get the early lead and keep it in a 77-56 win over Malcolm X College on Thursday at Mary Miller Gym.

Lorenzo McMillion had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars, who had a 31-20 halftime lead, while Darius Davis had 16 points and four assists, Payton Weemer had 15 points and Jaylen Simmons and Trevin Williams each had eight points off the bench.

The Jaguars will travel to Illinois Valley Community College on Wednesday.

At Mary Miller Gym

Danville Area Community College 77, Malcolm X College 56

Malcolm X (56) — Darion Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Demarcus Forbes 3-12 2-2 8, Sayo Kenneth 1-3 3-4 5, Jovan Mikulic 1-2 1-2 3, Arthur Johnson 5-6 1-1 11, Gabe Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley Isoje 5-9 3-7 13, Bojan Dulovic 1-1 0-1 2, Kyle Robinson 1-6 0-0 2, Niles Washington 1-3 1-2 4, Ethan Kataba 1-1 0-1 2. Totals: 21-50 11-20 56.

DACC (77) — Martez Rhodes 1-1 1-2 4, Darius Davis 6-10 0-0 16, Lorenzo McMillion 9-12 0-0 20, Payton Weemer 7-9 0-0 15, Ryan Caddell 1-7 0-0 3, Dredon Nunn 0-2 1-2 1, Jameer Ajibade 0-0 0-3 0, Jaylen Simmons 2-6 3-5 8, JaeSean Martin 1-3 0-3 2, Jaydin Dunlap 0-5 0-0 0, Donovan Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Trevin Williams 3-3 2-3 8. Totals: 30-60 7-18 77.

Malcolm X;20;36;—; 56

DACC;31;46;—; 77

3-point goals — Malcolm X 3-16 (Williams 2-6, Washington 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Forbes 0-5); DACC 10-23 (Davis 4-6, McMillion 2-2, Rhodes 1-1, Weemer 1-1, Simmons 1-4, Caddell 1-5, Martin 0-1, Dunlap 0-1, Nunn 0-2). Rebounds — Malcolm X 32 (Johnson 8); DACC 37 (McMillion 10). Assists — Malcolm X 7 Forbes, Isoje, Robinson 2); DACC 17 (Davis, Simmons 4). Steals — Malcolm X 11 (Forbes 4); DACC 13 (Davis 3). Turnovers — Malcolm X 21, DACC 17. Total fouls — Malcolm X 19, DACC 20. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Malcolm X bench.