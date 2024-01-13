MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Balanced attack carries Illinois past Michigan State

Jan. 12—CHAMPAIGN — Most coaches have a problem when their players take questionable shots during a contest.

Illinois senior forward Coleman Hawkins has had the opposite issue, his coach, Brad Underwood, wants him to shoot more.

"When he shoots it, I think it is going in. I don't know what more, as a coach, that I could do over the years, other than to keep pleading with him to shoot it," said Underwood after Illinois beat Michigan State 71-68 on Thursday night. "I think it's every player's dream to have a coach that tells you to shoot it."

In his fourth season with the Fighting Illini, Hawkins has admittedly changed his philosophy on shooting and it paid dividends as he has made 20 in his last seven games.

The 6-foot-10 forward hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the second half that allowed Illinois to take the lead for good against Michigan State.

"I just think I stopped caring," said Hawkins, who is third on the Illini with 22 3-pointers this season and his 37.9 percent shooting from 3-point range is third best on the team. "I think I just cared too much in the past, worrying about if it was going to go in or not.

"Now, I just shoot the ball. I just stopped caring and I shoot the ball."

Now, most coaches would get upset about their player saying they stopped caring.

Underwood had just the opposite reaction.

"Is that what he said, he didn't care? 'God, thank you Lord,'" was the response from Underwood. "Everyone is finally starting to see that Coleman is really, really good shooter.

"I think he's the best catch-and-shoot guy on this team. No offense to Luke Goode or anyone else."

And it wasn't just his offense on Thursday night.

Hawkins also played a key role in his team's defensive strategy on Michigan State guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard, as Illinois switched on nearly screen.

"He is just so active. I think he is one of the best bigs in the country because he can defend 1 (point guard) to 5 (center)," said sophomore guard Ty Rodgers, who scored 10 of his career-high 15 in the game's opening 10 minutes. "He is just everywhere. He is just a tremendous, huge part of this team."

Walker and Hoggard combined for 33 points, with Hoggard scoring a game-high 17, but that duo needed 36 shots to get those points.

"They have the best guards in the league," Hawkins said. "We knew they were coming off a loss (to Northwestern) and we were going to get their best shot."

Underwood really appreciated the fact that Hawkins and the rest of the Illini were able to guard Walker and Hoggard without fouling them. Hoggard was 3-for-4 at the free-throw line for their only attempts at the foul-line.

"That was a big point in this game," Underwood said. "When you are able to switch your 5-man (center) onto the best guard in the league and he is having success — very few teams have that luxury.

"What makes Coleman great (defensively) isn't his foot speed or vertical jump or any of that. It's instinct, his ability to anticipate and his IQ. He sees things before anyone else does and that's pretty special."

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was more than a little disappointed with the free-throw discrepancy.

"We didn't get to the line. I'm a little bit upset about that," he said. "If I'm going to complain about one thing, because I did during the game. It shouldn't be that way. They made more. They deserved to win."

Included in free-throw advantage for Illinois were four from Marcus Domask and two from Hawkins in the final minute to seal the victory.

"We did what we had to do late, got stops and rebounds, that's how you win an ugly game," Underwood said.

Domask, Hawkins and Rodgers all finished with 15 points for the Illini, who improved to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, while Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier each chipped in with 10.

"I think it's big because every Big Ten game counts," Hawkins said. "It puts us one win closer to what we are trying to accomplish."