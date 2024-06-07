Men's basketball: Summer workouts begin for 2024-25 CU Buffs

Jun. 7—June has arrived with the Colorado men's basketball team expecting three of its own to hear their names called in the NBA Draft in less than three weeks. Another prominent Buffaloes hoops alum, Boston's Derrick White, is competing on the game's biggest stage in the NBA Finals.

For head coach Tad Boyle's club, however, the focus has turned to the 2024-25 season.

The new-look Buffs unofficially tipped off preseason workouts this week, reconvening to begin summer workouts and dive into summer classwork while welcoming three graduate transfers (Andrej Jakimovski, Elijah Malone and Trevor Baskin) and three true freshmen (Felix Kossaras, Sebastian Rancik and former ThunderRidge star Andrew Crawford) into the mix.

Heading into his 15th season at CU, Boyle will look to retool the program following a team record 26-win campaign that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Three of the regular starters from that club — KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams — are awaiting their NBA draft fates, while two others are playing their final seasons elsewhere (Eddie Lampkin Jr. at Syracuse, J'Vonne Hadley at Louisville).

The work to integrate the new faces, in addition to new assistant coach Danny Manning, ahead of the return to the Big 12 Conference begins this summer.

"This is an important month for us. I would say the next six to eight weeks, June into early July," Boyle told BuffZone. "The guys get a chance to get to know each other, hang out together. Obviously live together, play together, do our workouts. We only get four hours a week on the court, which is not a lot. So it's really the outside time that they spend together where the bonding takes place and guys get to know each other and build those relationships that will hopefully turn into lifelong friendships.

"The new guys have kind of fit in seamlessly so far."

The revamped roster has room to grow, as Boyle still has an open scholarship at his disposal. Yet he indicated that spot might remain vacant for the time being.

CU's leader has expressed confidence in the returning guard contingent of Julian Hammond III, Javon Ruffin, RJ Smith and Courtney Anderson. In addition to the three graduate transfers joining the frontcourt, the Buffs also boast players in 6-foot-8 Assane Diop and 6-foot-11 Bangot Dak looking to take significant steps forward as sophomores.

Boyle no longer is shopping to fill a need, and any further additions will occur only in a best-fit scenario, or if a new recruiting opportunity unfolds. Boyle added former guard Keeshawn Barthelemy in August of 2019 just ahead of the start of school. The open spot could provide a cushion in the event of any unfortunate summer injury situation, and Boyle also noted if the slot remains open it might create a chance to reward one of the Buffs' walk-ons, as Boyle did with former forward Will Loughlin during the 2021-22 season.

"I feel really good about the roster and where it's at," Boyle said. "We've got that one open in case something anything comes up. If a difference-maker becomes available, we'll look at it. If not, we'll stand pat.

"When you fill 13 scholarships every single year, you can only play eight to nine in your rotations. You're just setting yourself up to lose guys. So we're going to be a little bit more judicious in using all 13, if we do."