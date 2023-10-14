Men's basketball recruiting: CU Buffs land commitment from ThunderRidge guard Andrew Crawford

Oct. 14—Another Colorado connection is coming to the Colorado men's basketball team.

On Saturday, coach Tad Boyle's program received a verbal commitment from ThunderRidge combo guard Andrew Crawford. Crawford is the second commitment for CU's 2024 class, following last month's pledge from Doryan Onwuchekwa.

Crawford, a 6-foot-6 native of Littleton, is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. He is considered the top prospect in Colorado and is ranked No. 87 nationally.

Per the ThunderRidge MaxPreps page, Crawford averaged 19.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists last year, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

The Buffs have consistently targeted top in-state recruits under Boyle, who is going into his 14th season at CU. The list of former Buffs scholarship players brought to Boulder from within the state under Boyle include Josh Scott, Wesley Gordon, Xavier Talton, Dominique Collier, Derrick White, Dallas Walton, and D'Shawn Schwartz. It also includes two players who transferred out of the program after several seasons, Daylen Kountz and Nique Clifford, as well as current Buffs Luke O'Brien, Julian Hammond III and Assane Diop.

Another potential recruit who visited the Buffs last month, 6-foot-3 guard Trent Perry, announced his commitment to USC on Friday.