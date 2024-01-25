Men's basketball notes: Uninspired start to week ends with inspiring win for CU Buffs

Jan. 25—SEATTLE — The quest to finally pick up the first win in a true road game this season didn't start with a sudden burst of inspiration for the Colorado men's basketball team.

In fact, head coach Tad Boyle described the Monday practice that began the week as one of the worst of the season.

That changed as the week progressed, culminating in a 98-81 win for the Buffs at Washington on Wednesday night.

"We had an awful practice on Monday. One of the worst practices of the year," Boyle said. "And I told them about it. But we had a great practice on Tuesday. Great shoot-around (Wednesday). Guys were dialed-in to the scouting report. This team wants to be good and they played like it tonight."

CU controlled the first half, going into the break with a nine-point lead. But the Buffs' previous road game at California two weeks ago featured a 20-point lead late in the first half before CU crumbled after halftime. During the halftime break, the Buffs discussed making sure history didn't repeat.

"Our main objective coming into the second half was guarding. That was the biggest thing," CU guard KJ Simpson said. "We knew as long as we guarded, no matter what happened on offense as long as we guarded and held them to a lower number than we were, and we win that game. Defense was the main objective coming in to that second half."

Bangot blast

The Buffs had five players score in double figures, yet the comparatively moderate contributions of freshman Bangot Dak played a key role in Wednesday's win.

With Tristan da Silva, Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Julian Hammond III all saddled with multiple fouls late in the first half, Boyle turned to the 6-foot-11 freshman. Dak played just 1 minute, 45 seconds to finish the first half, yet he went 2-for-2 on free throws and knocked down a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give CU a nine-point lead at the break.

It was the second 3-pointer of the season for Dak, who posted a season-high five points for the third time.

"That's two games in a row we had a freshman that doesn't play much come in," Boyle said. "Assane (Diop) was great against Oregon State. Bangot came in and those were big free throws, a big three before the half. We needed that and he gave us a big shot in the arm.

"When you call on guys that don't normally get to play a lot and they respond, as a coach it just warms your heart."

Notable

The win at UW ended a seven-game losing streak at Alaska Airlines Arena. ... CU had five players score in double figures for the 10th time this year. That ranks second nationally behind Arizona (11). ... Washington State, which hosts the Buffs on Saturday afternoon, topped Utah 79-57 on Wednesday. ... CU's 12 games with a field goal percentage of at least 50% is the program's most since hitting 50% in 15 of 31 games during the 2009-10 season. ... Da Silva passed Jamahl Mosley, currently the head coach for the Orlando Magic, for 27th on CU's career scoring list. Da Silva needs just five points at Washington State on Saturday to jump to 25th. ... Simpson had made 16 consecutive free throws before suffering his lone miss against UW late in the second half. With is 10-for-11 effort at the line, Simpson improved his season free throw percentage to .883 (91-for-103). ... It was the first time this season that neither Simpson (0-for-2) nor da Silva (0-for-2) hit a 3-pointer. ... Simpson pushed his career assists total to 286, passing Chauncey Billups for 15th on CU's career list. ... Freshman Cody Williams went 7-for-10 overall and 2-for-3 from long range, increasing his season 3-point percentage to .520 (13-for-25).