Men's basketball notes: Erroneous foul call added to CU Buffs' rough start at Arizona

Jan. 5—TUCSON, Ariz. — In a 47-point loss, one erroneous call probably wouldn't have altered the result had matters played out differently.

Still, the officials did Colorado no favors with an errant foul call on center Eddie Lampkin Jr. early in the first half.

No. 10 Arizona already was off to a fast start in what turned into a 97-50 win for the Wildcats on Thursday in a Pac-12 matchup at the McKale Center. But the frustrations were compounded for the Buffaloes when Lampkin was whistled for his second foul just 3 minutes, 17 seconds after tipoff.

Lampkin was on the floor when UA center Oumar Ballo attacked the basket and drew a foul. Despite his prone position, Lampkin was charged with his second foul and quickly found a seat on the bench.

With Lampkin sitting, the Wildcats immediately fed the ball to 7-foot-2 center Motiejus Krivas for a pair of easy baskets inside. At the next timeout the officials reviewed the play and changed the call to a foul on KJ Simpson. Lampkin re-entered the game with just one foul, but by then the rout was on.

"Arizona goes inside regardless of who's in or who's out," CU head coach Tad Boyle said. "We knew when Eddie was out we'd have trouble guarding their bigs. And we did. That backup five position for us right now is really tough. I don't know if we have an answer. But we have to figure out a way as a team to guard that."

Ruffin coming along

If there was any bright spot for the Buffs in a lopsided loss, it was an encouraging outing from guard Javon Ruffin.

In just his third game following an earlier-than-expected return from offseason knee surgery, Ruffin finished with a team-high 11 points while playing 21 minutes, 28 seconds, which was just 11 seconds shy of his combined playing time in two games last week as he made his season debut. It was the first time Ruffin has led the Buffs in scoring in any game.

Ruffin knocked down his first 3-pointer of the season on his first attempt at UA, although he finished 1-for-5 from the arc and 4-for-10 overall. The 10 field goal attempts matched a career-high that he reached twice last season. Given the uncertain status of guard Julian Hammond III, who missed the second half of the loss at UA after aggravating an ongoing back issue, Ruffin again could be in line for big minutes when the Buffs visit Arizona State on Saturday (6 p.m. MT, ESPNU).

Notable

Arizona's 40 field goals were the most by a CU foe since Kansas recorded 40 in a 29-point win against the Buffs at the 2002 Big 12 tournament. ... UA has never lost two games in a row in two-plus seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats lost at Stanford on Sunday but improved to 14-0 under Lloyd in games after a defeat. ... Buffs freshman Bangot Dak hit his first career 3-pointer in the waning seconds. ... CU guard KJ Simpson, the Buffs' leading scorer, finished with a season-low 10 points. But he still moved to within 20 points of becoming the 40th member of CU's 1,000-point club. ... Simpson also matched a season-low with two assists, yet that was enough to pass Richard Roby for 17th-place on CU's career list. Simpson went without a steal for just the second time in 14 games this season. ... CU finished with season-lows in made free throws (six) and free throw attempts (10).