Men's basketball notes: CU Buffs win without freshman standout Cody Williams

Dec. 10—BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The thrill of victory against a nationally-ranked foe obscured some of the bad news dealt toward the Colorado men's basketball team.

The Buffaloes picked up an impressive and much-needed nonconference win on Sunday, dominating No. 15 Miami in the second half to post a 90-63 win in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase at the Barclays Center.

What made the victory even more impressive was how CU did it without standout freshman Cody Williams, who was sidelined due to a left wrist issue.

Afterward, CU head coach Tad Boyle said the prognosis for Williams remains up in the air.

"We'll get a feel for that as we go back to Boulder," Boyle said. "He'll meet with the doctor on Monday, so we'll get a better feel. It's going to be basically how he's feeling about his wrist and what the doctors are saying. When guys are injured now it's out of the coach's hands to a certain degree. I know Cody wants to play. I don't expect it to be long-term, but we'll get a feel for that (this) week."

Williams was coming off consecutive 21-point games, going 8-for-12 in a loss at Colorado State and 9-for-13 in last week's home win against Pepperdine. Williams is shooting .623 overall and is 6-for-10 on 3-pointers.

It is the second game Williams has missed, as he missed the second game of the season against Grambling State due to a minor foot injury. With Williams out and reserve guard RJ Smith missing his second consecutive game due to a lower leg injury, junior guard Julian Hammond III made his first start of the season and the 11th of his career. All five of CU's starters — Hammond, KJ Simpson, J'Vonne Hadley, Tristan da Silva and Eddie Lampkin Jr. — played at least 30 minutes.

"For our team to respond without him, one of our best perimeter defenders, obviously a guy who's very active offensively," Boyle said. "He's been playing really well for us. For us to answer the bell without him again is a testament to this program and this team."

Size advantage

With the tallest of Miami's starters listed at 6-foot-7, the Buffs took advantage of a size edge inside with the 6-foot-9 da Silva and the 6-foot-11 Lampkin.

While da Silva went 1-for-6 on 3-pointers, he took advantage of inside matchups to go 8-for-11 on 2-pointers. Although Lampkin had a team-high four turnovers, he went 5-for-6 with 11 points and dished out three assists.

"I think we talked about it at halftime, we love to play inside-out," CU's Luke O'Brien said. "We were like 0-for-7 when we didn't get a paint touch, and we were shooting the ball really well when we got it inside. That's our game, really, just trying to go inside-out. Because it opens up a lot of 3-point opportunities and stuff like that."

Lights-out

After shooting a whopping 70% in the second half (21-for-30), CU finished with a .587 shooting percentage. It was the seventh time in nine games the Buffs have shot at least 50%, matching their number of 50% shooting efforts in 35 games last year.

The Buffs also have shot at least 50% in four consecutive games, the program's longest such streak since early January of 2010.

Notable

With five assists and only one turnover, CU point guard KJ Simpson improved his assist-to-turnover rate to 3.33 (40 assists, 12 turnovers). ... Simpson also went 2-for-2 on free throws and has made 16 in a row. ... CU's 28 assists was its most away from home since recording 28 at Texas A&M on Feb. 26, 2002. The Buffs have posted at least 20 assists five times, the program's most in a season since it had seven in the 2010-11 season. ... CU reserve Luke O'Brien matched a career-high with three 3-pointers. ... After a 3-pointer by Miami's Nijel Pack to open the second half, the Hurricanes owned a 15-2 advantage in points off turnovers. The rest of the way, CU posted a 23-0 edge in points off turnovers.