Men's basketball notes: CU Buffs freshman Cody Williams sidelined against Grambling State

Nov. 10—Just one game into his freshman season, Cody Williams was forced to hit the pause button.

Colorado's highly-regarded freshman was sidelined for the Buffaloes' second game of the season on Friday night against Grambling State due to an injury. The setback is not believed to be serious, with head coach Tad Boyle saying after his team's 95-63 win that he expects Williams to return next week.

"Cody's going to be fine," Boyle said. "He just had a nagging injury that has been bothering him, so we didn't want to risk anything. It's a long season. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. If you can't practice, it's hard to play. Even though sometimes game day comes and they want to play. But practice to me is just as important as games, especially this time of year.

"I expect him to be back next week and hopefully practicing on Monday."

Williams started the first game of his career during Monday's season-opening win against Towson, collecting four points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots with three turnovers in 27 minutes, 33 seconds of action. Ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the nation for the 2023 class by 247Sports, Williams went 1-for-4 from the floor, including 0-for-2 on 3-pointers, and 2-for-4 at the free throw line.

First start

With Williams sidelined, Eddie Lampkin Jr. received his first start with the Buffs after coming off the bench in the opening win against Towson. The transfer from TCU very nearly produced his first double-double for CU, going 4-for-7 with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

"For me, it didn't really matter. If I'm coming off the bench or starting, when I get on the court I'm going to play hard, no matter what," Lampkin said. "So it don't even matter for me."

Notable

The Buffs had six players score in double figures for the first time since seven Colorado players tallied at least 10 points in a home win against Iona on Dec. 29, 2019. ... KJ Simpson recorded a career-high eight assists. ... After going 0-for-7 on 3-pointers during the first half of the season opener against Towson, the Buffs have gone 18-for-33 from the arc (.545) over the past three halves. ... Redshirt freshman RJ Smith posted his first career points by knocking down all three free throws after getting fouled on a long-range attempt with 11 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. Smith recorded his first field goal on a 3-pointer in the waning minutes. ... The Buffs improved to 91-8 in nonconference home games under Boyle.