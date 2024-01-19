Men's basketball notes: Cody Williams returns to form in win against Oregon

Jan. 19—It was Cody Williams' third game back after an extended injury layoff.

Yet in an encouraging sign for a Colorado men's basketball team hoping to be a factor in the Pac-12 Conference race, it was the first time Williams has flashed his dominant pre-injury form.

Williams' 10th collegiate game was his best yet, as the dynamic rookie wing scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Buffs in an 86-70 win against Oregon on Thursday night at the CU Events Center.

Although Williams was able to turn a combined 11-for-15 effort at the free throw line into decent scoring totals in his injury return at California (16 points) and again at home last week against USC (13), Thursday's effort marked a return to dominant play that gave Williams consecutive 21-point games before a left wrist injury in early December sent him to the sideline for seven games.

"I'd say it's just getting back into the groove and coming back after being out like five, six weeks," Williams said. "It just takes a little bit to get back into the flow. But it's really easy when you've got a whole bunch of great players surrounding you. It makes it easier for you to kind get back acclimated to the system. I was able to just go out there and hoop."

Williams had gone a combined 9-for-23, with an 0-for-5 mark from long range, during the first two games of his comeback but put it together against the Ducks, going 10-for-13 with three 3-pointers. Williams also recorded three assists and recorded two blocked shots for a third consecutive game. Prior to that run, Williams hadn't blocked a shot since the season opener on Nov. 6.

Williams' 23 points were the most by a CU freshman since Jabari Walker scored 24 against Georgetown in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

"All his shots tonight were great shots," CU head coach Tad Boyle said. "I think people are starting to play him as a driver a little bit, because he's a good driver. Obviously we want him to drive the ball and be aggressive. With four, five weeks out of the lineup it's tough for anybody, especially freshmen. But he's showing what he's made of. He's a special player."

Bench spark

Reserve wing Luke O'Brien shook off a mini-slump against the Ducks, going 5-for-8 with 10 points and four rebounds. O'Brien scored 11 points in the conference opener against Washington, but he had gone a combined 7-for-19 with a total of 20 points in five games before getting back on track against Oregon.

O'Brien missed all three of his long-range attempts against the Ducks but went 5-for-5 on 2-pointers.

"They've just got to be ready when their number's called," Boyle said. "I thought Luke's minutes tonight were great."

Notable

CU improved to 122-107 all-time in Pac-12 games, clinching a winning record within the league regardless of how the remainder of the season unfolds. ... CU hit the 50% mark from the field (.508) for the 10th time this year, marking the first time the Buffs have produced that many 50% shooting games since they had 10 in 34 games during the 2014-15 season. ... Reserve guard Julian Hammond III played a season-low 11 minutes, 20 seconds and went without a point for the first time this year. ... With 22 points, KJ Simpson improved his career total to 1,046 and jumped from 38th to 35th on CU's all-time scoring list.