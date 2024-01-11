Men's basketball notes: Cody Williams return not enough for CU Buffs at Cal

Jan. 10—BERKELEY, Calif. — Even though it didn't work out as planned, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle had hoped to put Tristan da Silva on a minutes count when he returned from a three-game injury absence at Arizona State on Saturday.

Cody Williams was under no such restrictions at California on Wednesday.

After missing the previous seven games due to a left wrist injury, Williams returned to the starting lineup in his first Pac-12 Conference game and logged a season-high 38 minutes, 19 seconds of playing time as the Buffaloes suffered a come-from-ahead 82-78 defeat at Haas Pavilion.

Williams said the injury setback didn't prevent him from keeping up with his conditioning, and he credited strength and conditioning coach Steve Englehart for having him ready for big minutes despite playing for the first time since Dec. 3.

"Steve did a really good job. I felt like I could play 40 minutes fine," Williams said. "It's just getting that feel back since I've been out five, six weeks."

Williams' rust showed at times, as he missed a few easy looks at the rim and finished just 5-for-13 from the field while committing five of CU's season-low 10 turnovers. Yet Williams also went 6-for-7 at the free throw line, and he scored five key points in the final 75 seconds as the Buffs tried, unsuccessfully, to avoid defeat.

Williams finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

"He was a little rusty," Boyle said. "He had a few turnovers tonight and he had two in the first half that were very un-typical of Cody. But I thought he made some big plays down the stretch. It was good to have him back out there.

Wooden watch

After being left off the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, awarded annually to the top point guard in the nation, KJ Simpson has let his play do the talking.

On Wednesday, Simpson's play put his name on a much more prestigious list, as he was one of 25 players named to the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award as the top player in the nation.

Simpson went into Wednesday's late date at Cal essentially tied for the league lead in scoring at 20.5 points per game (Washington's Keion Brooks Jr. also is averaging 20.5 points, but has scored one more point than Simpson in the same number of games).

Both numbers are career-highs for Simpson, and he began the week also averaging career-highs in overall field goal percentage (.531), 3-point percentage (.450), free throw percentage (.867), rebounds (4.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.97).

Simpson has recorded 10 20-point games, including a career-high 34 points on New Year's Eve against Washington State. Two days earlier, Simpson recorded the second double-double of his career with 21 points and 10 rebounds (also seven assists) to lead a win against Washington.

On Saturday at Arizona State, Simpson became the 40th CU player to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career. Simpson was one of only two Pac-12 players on the midseason watch list (also Arizona's Caleb Love), but it also included Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens.

Simpson went 5-for-13 with 12 points at Cal, and he went without a free throw attempt for the first time since the final game of his freshman season two years ago.

Lampkin looms large

The defeat overshadowed a big game from CU center Eddie Lampkin, who posted his fifth double-double of the season with a career-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Lampkin went 8-for-9 at the free throw line and recorded three assists, and he helped make it a tough night for Cal's double-double machine Fardaws Aimaq.

Aimaq, the leading rebounder in the Pac-12, did grab 10 boards but went 3-for-8 with a season-low six points before fouling out late. Lampkin's previous career-high scoring mark was 20 two years ago for TCU against Arizona in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Notable

At 2-3, CU is off to its first sub-.500 start through five games of Pac-12 play since starting 1-4 in the 2018-19 season. ... Cal's five turnovers were the fewest by a CU foe this season. The Golden Bears committed three in the first 7 minutes, 8 seconds of the game but suffered only two more the rest of the way. ... With 20 points, da Silva jumped three spots on CU's all-time scoring list, passing Jim Davis, Tyler Bey and Spencer Dinwiddie to move into 29th-place.