Men's basketball: No. 18 CU Buffs pull away from Iona

Nov. 26—Bouncing back from the first defeat of the season, the Colorado men's basketball team got back on track with an 85-68 win against Iona on Sunday at the CU Events Center.

The 18th-ranked Buffs improved to 5-1 with a big showdown looming on Wednesday night at Colorado State.

Iona (2-4) hit five 3-pointers in the first half to stay close, trailing the Buffs 42-37 at halftime. But CU gradually pulled away in the second half, using an 11-0 run midway through the frame to blow the game open.

Five players scored in double figures for Colorado, led by 17 from senior Tristan da Silva, who became the 39th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career. KJ Simpson scored 15 points with six rebounds and four assists, while J'Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams added 12 points apiece.

CU shot a season-high .608 and outrebounded Iona 35-25.

This story will be updated.