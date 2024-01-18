Men's Basketball: MN State-Fergus Falls completes comeback over Ridgewater

Jan. 17—FERGUS FALLS — Down 13 at halftime, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls stormed back in the second half to beat Ridgewater College.

The Spartans came away with the 83-79 Minnesota College Athletic Conference men's basketball win on Wednesday.

Tied 79-79 with six seconds left to play, MN-Fergus Falls' Belind Alemadi hit a 3-pointer that put the Spartans ahead for good. Ridgewater's Marwan Abdi took a 3-pointer in hopes of tying the game back up. The shot missed and the Spartans' Tyson McArthur grabbed the defensive rebound and hit a free throw to cement the victory.

Noah Wilts led the Warriors in scoring. The sophomore guard from Marshall scored 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Aiden Wichmann added 17 points, followed by 16 from Que Long and 11 from Abdi. Wichmann is a freshman guard from Balaton. Long is a sophomore guard from Enid, Oklahoma. Abdi is a sophomore forward from St. Peter.

Mikele Kambalo led MN State-Fergus Falls with 23 points, followed by 20 from McArthur.

The Warriors go to Austin to face Riverland at 3 p.m. Saturday.