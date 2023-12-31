Men's basketball: KJ Simpson leads CU Buffs past Washington State

Dec. 31—Despite playing without a pair of key contributors, the Colorado men's basketball nonetheless was able to achieve something the program hasn't done in nine years.

The Buffaloes played in survival mode for much of the second half on Sunday in a Pac-12 Conference battle against Washington State but managed to do just that, outlasting the Cougars for a 74-67 victory at the CU Events Center.

The Buffs (11-2) have posted their first 2-0 start in Pac-12 play since the 2014-15 season.

CU point guard KJ Simpson put on another show, going 13-for-14 at the free throw line before finishing with a career-high 34 points.

CU led by 10 points at halftime but Washington State gradually chipped away at its deficit after the break, cutting the Buffs' lead to two points on several occasions. The Cougars cut the Buffs' lead to one on a pair of free throws my Myles Rice with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.

But Simpson answered with a driving basket as CU scored the next nine points, with seven from Simpson, to pull away.