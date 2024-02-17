Men's basketball: CU Buffs lose 2024 recruit Doryan Onwucheckwa

Feb. 16—LOS ANGELES — Amid a slump that is souring a promising season, the Colorado men's basketball team has also suffered a recruiting loss.

On Friday, CU announced that 2024 recruit Doryan Onwucheckwa, who signed with the Buffaloes in November, was released from his national letter of intent by mutual agreement between coach Tad Boyle's program and Onwucheckwa.

A 6-foot-10 forward out of Dallas, Onwucheckwa is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports but is listed as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. The remainder of the November signing class — Canadian combo guard Felix Kossaras, forward Sebastian Rancik, and ThunderRidge standout guard Andrew Crawford — remains intact for the Buffs.

"Colorado basketball and Doryan Onwucheckwa have mutually agreed to part ways," Boyle said in a release from CU. "The University of Colorado basketball program will grant Doryan a complete release from his National Letter of Intent. Doryan and Colorado basketball wish each other the best."