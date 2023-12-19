Men's basketball: CU Buffs getting it done on the glass

Dec. 19—Colorado is playing an effective and entertaining brand of offense. And the Buffaloes' defense generally has been up to par, particularly along the 3-point line.

Lost amid the high shooting percentages and lofty scoring totals has been some solid work on the glass, as well.

Through 10 games, the CU men's basketball team has outrebounded every opponent, a streak likely to continue when the Buffs complete nonconference play at home on Thursday night against Utah Tech (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

Lacking an individual rebounder who might challenge for the Pac-12 rebounding title, like former Buffs Andre Roberson, Tyler Bey or Jabari Walker, CU instead has gotten its glass work done by committee.

"We chart rebounding every game," CU head coach Tad Boyle said. "Both offensively and defensively — who's not boxing out and bad box outs and where's our defensive rebounding percentage. It's been good in terms of defensive rebounding percentage. We want it 80% or above, and we've been there most games.

"It's going to get harder in conference play. It's going to get more and more important. You hate to take things for granted when you're doing well. But it is something we chart. Offensively, we talk about when you're supposed to go to the glass when the shot goes up. We chart offensive rebounding effort. That's where we've got a long ways to go. It's been good so far. It hasn't cost us a game and that needs to continue."

Through Monday, the Buffs ranked second among Pac-12 teams in defensive rebounding percentage (.764) and average rebounding margin (plus-10.3), while ranking third in offensive rebounding percentage (.361).

Individually, the addition of Eddie Lampkin Jr. has provided a rebounding upgrade over former center Lawson Lovering, who averaged 4.7 rebounds for the Buffs last year before transferring to Utah. Lampkin, a transfer from TCU, already has four double-digit rebounding games, three more than Lovering produced in 34 games last season.

Lampkin is averaging a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game for the Buffs after averaging 5.9 last year at TCU. As will be the case for the entire team, Lampkin will be challenged to continue producing on the glass at that same level once the Buffs begin Pac-12 play. For instance, Lampkin averaged 7.3 rebounds in nonconference play last year at TCU before finishing at 5.9.

After Lampkin, J'Vonne Hadley continues to be a steady presence on the glass, averaging 6.0 per game. Forward Tristan da Silva averaged 4.8 boards last year but owns a 5.2 mark so far this season. Freshman Cody Williams, who likely will remain sidelined against Utah Tech due to an injured left wrist, has averaged 3.6 rebounds in seven games.

"Personally, I think we can do even better," Hadley said. "There's some times out there we miss the simple things, like box outs. We're mostly all vets, so we can't let too many of those goes. There's always areas to improve, especially on the glass. That's how it should be. We should be killing lots of teams on the glass.

"Coming from (junior college), rebounding was a big thing. That's always been a part of my game. This year, coach has been on a lot of us individually and doing a good job of reiterating rebounding and making sure that's one of our key components of every game we play."