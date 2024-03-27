Men's basketball coach Jeremy Shulman leaving EFSC after 14 seasons

After 14 seasons at Eastern Florida State College, head men’s basketball coach Jeremy Shulman has accepted the head basketball coach position at The University of Tennessee-Martin.

Shulman is the winningest coach in Eastern Florida State College history, finishing his career with the Titans 346-107.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native averaged 24.7 wins per season over his 14 seasons, and that includes an 18-win shortened season during Covid.

He has led his program to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament five times and finished second in 2016-17 and third in 2017-18.

He accepted the job at UT-Martin, which is an NCAA Division I program in Martin, Tennessee. UT-Martin was 21-11 last season and 14-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

"I want to thank Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman and athletic director Kurt McGuffin for this opportunity," Shulman told utmsports.com. "I am humbled and grateful to be head coach of the UT Martin Skyhawks. Having a chance to return to my home state and inherit a Division I program that is coming off an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship is a dream come true."

Shulman took over a program that had won seven games and had not been to the postseason in 11 straight seasons. And in his first season with the Titans, he won 18 games and qualified for the FCSAA state tournament by winning the Southern Conference Tournament championship.

He would win the first of his 11 conference champions in 2012-13, winning four different conference titles including the Citrus Conference title this season. Shulman won the Southern Conference five times, the Mid-Florida Conference title three times, the Central Conference twice and now the Citrus Conference.

Last season Shulman was inducted into the FCSAA Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Eastern Florida State College will begin a national search to find his replacement.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Jeremy Shulman leaving Eastern Florida State College for Tennessee-Martin