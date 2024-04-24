New men's basketball coach Donny Lind ready to roll in a familiar spot at Mount

EMMITSBURG — Donny Lind said it really hadn’t hit him yet.

After rising from the ranks of video coordinator at Virginia Commonwealth University over the last decade and a half, he was now a head coach, taking over a program that he was uniquely and intimately familiar with.

“It’s been something that I have been hoping and yearning to do for a long time,” said Lind, who was officially introduced as the 23rd men’s basketball head coach at Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday afternoon at Knott Arena. “At some point, I may sit down and have a beer and enjoy it. But right now, it’s running, running, running.”

Lind is uniquely prepared for the task. He previously served as an assistant to former coach Jamion Christian, helping the Mount reach the NCAA Tournament and win a First Four game in 2017.

He was the Mount’s recruiting coordinator. So he is well-versed at selling the university to prospective recruits, fully aware of its strengths and limitations.

As he strode to the podium to speak to the assembled gathering Tuesday, which included head coaches from other programs, mentors and former athletic directors, Lind, a 2010 graduate of rival Loyola University, was warmly received, almost as if an old friend had returned home.

“It makes me view the job in a different light than other people,” he said after the formal event ended.

Lind promised to bring an up-tempo, pressing, high-scoring style back to the Mount. It will be a little departure from the more defensive-minded approach employed by his predecessor, Dan Engelstad, who resigned on April 10 to take an assistant’s job at Syracuse University. And it could harken back to the days of Mount ‘Mayhem’ that Lind was part of under Christian.

“I don’t know if it will have a brand name,” Lind said. “We are going to get up and down. I want to play press. I want to play fast. I want to make the other team uncomfortable.”

Tuesday’s introduction capped a fast-moving and efficient hiring process that was completed in the span of nine days with the assistance of national consulting firm Korn Ferry. Lind officially accepted the job last Friday.

It marked the biggest hire to date for Mount St. Mary’s athletic director Brad Davis, who stepped into the job in June 2023. And the significance was not lost on him, as much of the outside world knows the Mount through its men’s basketball program and its previous successes.

“No pressure, right?” Davis said. “You’ve got to get it right. We are a better school when basketball is very good here. That furthers our enrollment. That furthers our revenue. All of that matters. Like I said, we knew we needed to be quick. But we were pretty exhaustive in our process.”

Davis said a large pool of candidates was narrowed to seven, and then three were ultimately brought to campus to meet with his team and the players.

Lind seemed somewhat surprised that the job came open and quickly threw his name in the hat.

There were a lot of familiar faces still at the university. Justine Miller, the Mount’s Senior Associate Athletic Director, worked alongside Lind on Christian’s staff.

Plus, Lind was always very fond of the Mount’s loyal and passionate fan base.

“If the Mount job opens, I have got to try and get it,” said Lind, who was working as an assistant at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

Throughout the hiring process, which involved Saturday night Zoom sessions, “it kept coming back to Donny,” Davis said.

One of the primary reasons was Lind’s ability to connect with people and build relationships. Already, all nine players currently on the Mount’s roster intend to stay with the program. And Lind will have five scholarships at his disposal to attract new players.

UNC-Greensboro coach Mike Jones, who attended Tuesday’s event, said that losing Lind would be a huge blow to his staff.

He then offered this illuminating anecdote about Lind, the personal-connection and relationship builder:

“When we moved to UNCG, our basketball offices were on the third floor, and everything that the players did was on the first floor in this building,” Jones said. “And Donny, like, scouted out the building and was like, ‘Hey, I think we can move down here.’ It happened to be the office of development for health and human services.

“He was like, ‘You should talk to the dean and see if we could switch offices.’ It never, ever occurred to me. I had probably walked past that office 100 times. I was like, ‘I hate coming up these steps all the time.’ So, we went and talked to the dean, and the dean was cool with it. We ended up switching.

“What it did is allowed our players to walk past our office every day. And we are a relationship program. So, it allowed us to see our players more. It connected them better. It was just amazing.”