The Texas A&M men's basketball team dominated Nebraska on Friday night during the first round of the NCAA Tournament South region at FedEx Forum.

After the 15-point victory, head coach Buzz Williams spoke to the media in Memphis.

"I think we're going in the right direction," Williams said. "I think this is our 29th week and there has been a lot of volatility. Some of it we could've controlled better, some of it was out of our control. I think there has been great resolve and resiliency within the group. These three guys (Taylor, Radford & Obaseki) for sure, but even the guys that maybe wouldn't have an opportunity to be here or come to the stage. "They've had great belief and incredible ownership in what we do, how we do it and most importantly, why we do it. We understand that it's a win-loss business but I want to make sure that I'm held accountable that the lives are judged in hopes that we are changing it for the better."

The No. 9 Aggies (21-14) scored 98 points versus the No. 8 Cornhuskers, which is the most scored during the NCAA Tournament in program history.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Men's basketball coach Buzz Williams explains how Texas A&M dominated Nebraska in NCAA Tournament