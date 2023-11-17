Men's basketball: CMCC lets lead slip in loss to NHTI

Nov. 16—AUBURN — Hot shooting in the first half turned to cold shooting after halftime as Central Maine Community College lost to NHTI 103-98 in a Yankee Small College Conference men's basketball game Thursday night at Kirk Hall.

The Mustangs (3-4, 0-2 YSCC) shot over 56% (23 of 41) in the first half, including 9 for 20 from the 3-point line. That led them to a 62-49 halftime lead over the Lynx (3-0, 2-0 YSCC), who shot just 37% (17 of 46).

NHTI methodically chipped away at the deficit in the second half and the teams traded the lead a few times before the Lynx took control for good on a Rahsheen Caulk layup with 55 seconds left, making it 98-97.

CMCC shot just 42% (14 of 33) in the second half, including just 2 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Leavitt grad Wyatt Hathaway paced the Mustangs with 21 points, splitting it nearly evenly between the two halves (11 in the first half, 10 in the second). Boston Caldwell had 17 points, Jackson Birmingham filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Cam Pollock put up 15 points and seven assists, and Harry Bates and Jeremiah Simeon scored 12 points apiece.

Joseph Cantey scored a game-high 29 points for NHTI, while Terrian Webster compiled a double-double with 18 points and 21 rebounds. Caulk had 17 points.

