Menopausal women should be allowed to control heating at work, government panel says

Some of the most common symptoms of the menopause include hot flushes, night sweats and difficulty sleeping - iStockphoto

Women going through the menopause should be allowed to turn heating down at work, a Government quango has said.

The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), which aims to improve organisations and employment relations, has said companies should provide awareness training for managers on the menopause.

Advice for companies includes making practical changes at work to help staff manage their symptoms, such as the availability of cold drinking water and temperature control, and how to handle the issue “with sensitivity”.

For many women going through menopause, symptoms include hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, low mood or anxiety, problems with memory and concentration, and reduced libido.

Susan Clews, chief executive of Acas, said: “British businesses overwhelmingly feel that it is important to support women experiencing menopause at work. Staff can experience menopause in different ways and some symptoms can be severe both physically and mentally.

“Acas has a range of advice for employers on how best to support women impacted by the menopause: to stay at work, keep within the law and avoid any potential conflicts before they arise.

“We are encouraging businesses to take advantage of Acas’s expertise to develop a menopause policy, provide training and start conversations with staff to help normalise menopause, and provide a safe space for staff at work and to help women to stay at work.”

Awareness training for managers

Acas also said that companies should consider developing a menopause policy that explains how it can affect people and what support is available. The policy should provide awareness training for managers on the menopause and how to deal with it “sensitively and fairly”.

The recommendations come following a survey of more than 1,000 employers, which found that more than eight out of ten employers (81 per cent) believe it is important to support staff experiencing menopause in the workplace. In contrast, 13 per cent said it was not important and six per cent said they did not know.

Most women go through the menopause between the ages of 45 and 55 but it can also happen earlier or later in life. Symptoms can last four years or longer.

In March, the government appointed Helen Tomlinson, head of talent for UK & Ireland at HR company The Adecco Group, as its first Menopause Improvement Champion in a bid to improve support.

In July 2022, the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee published a report on the menopause which argued that the overlooked effects of the were causing the UK economy to “haemorrhage talent.”.

It argued that the current law did not sufficiently protect women experiencing menopause and did not offer proper redress to those who suffer menopause related discrimination.

In January the government published its response, rejecting five of the Committee’s 12 recommendations, including to consult on making menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010 and pilot a specific menopause leave policy.

The government said they accepted, partly accepted, or accepted in principle six of the recommendations. However, it came under criticism for not committing to any new work in response to the report.