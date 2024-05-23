Menomonie tennis wins sectional title to punch ticket to state

For the first time in program history, Menomonie boys tennis is headed to the team state tournament. The Mustangs won the Eau Claire Memorial Sectional by double-digit points on Wednesday to punch their ticket to Madison.

Menomonie finished the sectional with 46 points. Eau Claire Memorial finished in second with 34 and no other team reached the 30-point mark.

Individually, Menomonie’s Isaac Johnson fell in the championship round of the flight one singles bracket to Hudson’s Luke Deschene in three sets. Johnson and Deschene each will participate in the state individual tournament along with D.C. Everest’s Ted Kitchell and Memorial’s Gavin Sorenson who finished third and fourth in flight one singles.

Memorial had another qualifier for state as Evan Birkholz beat Hudson’s Nate Anderson in straight sets to win the flight two singles bracket.

In doubles flight one, Menomonie’s team of Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman topped the Old Abes duo of Henry Fesenmaier and Will Nordstrom in the sectional championship. Both teams advanced to the state individual tournament.

They’ll be joined by Dalton Fritz and Joseph Belanger from Rhinelander and the River Falls duo of Henry Whipkey and Sam Majerus. The team’s finished third and fourth in flight one.

Menomonie had another duo punch its ticket to state as Charlie Behrend and Micah Gunderson knocked off the New Richmond duo of Isaac Noll and Luke Mews in the flight two championship.

Full results can be found at tennisreporting.com.

Both the team and individual state tournaments will be held at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. The individual tournament will run from May 30-June 1 and the team tournament will be a week later, running from June 7-8.