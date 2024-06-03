Menomonie and Memorial players highlight area performances at boys tennis individual state

The boys tennis individual state tournament took place over the weekend. One area individual player and one team advanced to the second round before being eliminated.

In the Division 1 singles championship, Menomonie’s Isaac Johnson won his opening round matchup against Cedarburg’s Eli Netz in three sets by scores of 6-3, 2-6, 10-7. Johnson was then eliminated in round two by No. 11 seed Everett Reid of Madison West in straight sets.

Reid also eliminated Eau Claire Memorial’s Gavin Sorensen in straight sets in the opening round. The Old Abes also sent Evan Birkholz to the singles tournament. Birkholz lost to No. 10 Tyler Schneider from Whitefish Bay in his opening round match.

In Division 1 doubles play, Memorial’s lone duo of Henry Fesenmaier and Will Nordstrom won their first round matchup against Germantown’s Will Wagner and Cole Neinas in straight sets by a score of 7-5, 6-1. Fesenmaier and Nordstrom fell in the second round to No. 7 Shayne Reinders and Tyler Reinders from Arrowhead.

Both of Menomonie’s doubles teams lost their opening round matches. Charlie Behrend and Micah Gunderson fell to Neenah’s Andrew Werner and Brady Hildreth — the No. 13 seed — while Noah Reckin and Brady Goodman lost to Whitefish Bay’s Luke Paulson and Tyler Emory.

The Division 2 singles bracket saw Altoona’s Ryan Hays fall in straight sets to Brookfield Academy’s Krish Sharma. In Division 2 doubles, the Baldwin-Woodville duo of Gus Kroening and William Eggink lost to Edgewood’s Mason Robinson and Mac Yackee 6-3, 6-1.

Up next is the team state tournament which begins with Division 1 quarterfinals action at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Menomonie is making its first ever trip to the team state tournament. The Mustangs are the No. 7 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will face No. 2 Marquette.

Full results can be found at wiaawi.org.