Menomonee Falls hurdler has his eyes on the prize

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Eyes on the finish line, while considering the obstacles along the way. That's the focus a top hurdler has to have and that is how a standout at Menomonee Falls High School sees his path.

Nate Taylor is a senior hurdler at Menomonee Falls. He's one of the best in the state, and he knows when he is in his groove.

"Aggression, power, domination. You know, it's one hurdle at a time, one barrier at a time," he said. "It's me versus me, me versus the hurdle."

Jim Geisthardt has been coaching hurdlers at the Falls since 1978, meaning he has worked with some special ones. He said Taylor blends talent with determination.

Nate Taylor

"I'd say it's 50-50," Geisthardt said. "I mean he's got tons of natural ability and really wants to work hard to get better."

Taylor competes in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdle events.

"My coach always tells me, focus on my lane, focus on my hurdles. Because really the only one who can beat me is me," Taylor said. "Because if I get in my head too much or I start making errors, that's when I'll start losing. I've got to make sure to dominate my hurdles and then let my race do its talking."

Later this week, he will run at the state meet for the fourth consecutive year, and he is aiming to set a record. After that, he will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a college hurdler.