Menno's Ashton Massey sweeps Class B hurdles at her final state meet

May 25—SIOUX FALLS — Ashton Massey put the finishing touches on her outstanding track and field career at the Class B state meet on Saturday.

The Menno senior hurdler posted personal records in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.10) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.92), to win the title in both events.

The Augustana track commit,

who also won the triple jump title on Thursday

, finished the weekend with three state championships for a second consecutive season.

"It's a crazy feeling," Massey said. "All the work, all the hours paid off. And it's a full-circle moment. I remember being a freshman here and dreaming of the podium and so to be on top of it is crazy."

Massey's quest for another three-peat started Saturday morning in the 100-meter hurdles.

She was admittedly anxious, citing the 100-meter hurdle's low margin of error, saying "a lot can go wrong, really fast." Off the gun, she fell behind Burke's Piper Hanson, who led for much of the race. However, Massey's long strides and killer instinct helped her prevail.

"In the box, I was thinking of definitely getting my feet down first and attacking those first two hurdles, because that's where I struggle the most," Massey said. "And (Hanson) was definitely ahead of me. And then I think she clipped a hurdle, and mentally, I was like, 'Now's the time to go.'"

She got the result she was aiming for, shaving .05 off her PR. Hanson placed second with a 15.31, Freeman's Rylee Peters was third with a 15.52 and Centerville Emery Shubeck was fourth with a 15.70.

Then, the high point of Massey's day came in the afternoon. With the rain coming and going throughout the day, Massey started her 300-meter hurdles race during arguably the wettest part of the day.

As she surged through the puddles, there was little doubt of the outcome. She led by several strides by the end of the race and cut her personal-best down by .14 seconds.

"This is my favorite race and honestly, I was like, 'maybe it's in other people's heads that it's raining. I'm going to take advantage,'" Massey said.

Hanson was second with a 46.44, Peters finished third (46.56) and Sully Buttes' Olivia Olson was fourth (47.13).

In total, Massey almost single-handedly willed her team to sixth-place in Class B by accounting for 33 of the team's 35 points, including 30 from her individual wins, and three from the 4x800-meter relay, where the Wolves placed sixth.

Massey felt honored to be able to represent her school so well, and will cherish her time with the team.

"It's my last year, and this program has really helped me be the person I am today," Massey said. " ... The team is family, They're my best friends. They've lifted me up in my lowest moments. They've been there for me all throughout the years."