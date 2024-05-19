Some Menlo Park roads closed due to race event, avoid area, police advise

(BCN) — Drivers should avoid some locations in Menlo Park because the roads are closed to accommodate a race event, Menlo Park police said Sunday.

The Schoolhouse Rocks 5k Run is taking place in the vicinity of Santa Cruz Avenue and Elder Avenue. In response, there are closures of Santa Cruz and Elder, Olive Street from Santa Cruz to Bay Laurel Drive, Bay Laurel Drive from Olive to Arbor, and Arbor to Creek Drive, police said.

The public is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closures are expected to be in place through around 11 a.m. Sunday, police said.

