Mendon hoops teams sweep Marcellus

Payton Griffith and Chloe Behrends of Mendon nearly keep a ball alive on the baseline against Marcellus on Thursday evening.

Mendon swept a girls-boys SouthWest 10 basketball doubleheader with the Hornet girls winning the opener 34-17, while Mendon topped Marcellus in the boys game, 53-31.

Mendon (girls) 34, Marcellus 17

Sometimes playing a team at the right time can be advantageous as Mendon ran into a Marcellus team missing a pair of starters in the Hornets 34-17 win Thursday.

“That’s right, that could happen to any of us at any time,” Mendon coach Leasa Griffith said. “And we have six, so we could go down and have a whole JV team playing.”

Wildcat coach Don Price wouldn’t use having Allison Daugherty and Brooklyn VanTilburg sidelined as an excuse.

“Just an off night, and teams have that,” he said. “I think we could have performed better regardless of the personnel we have on the floor. We didn’t have our best night tonight. It’s bound to happen.”

Neither team excelled offensively early, but the Lady Hornets were able to score the first six points of the game using their transition game.

“That’s what we like to do, but then we were throwing the ball away as well,” Griffith said of the Hornets getting out and running.

Mendon led 8-2 after one quarter and built the lead to 17-5 at halftime.

“When we went into halftime we were talking about our offense, because we only had 17 at half,” Griffith said. “We needed to make some adjustments there, our shots weren’t falling in the first half, really. Even in the second at times they weren’t falling and we said you’ve just got to keep shooting.”

The Wildcats felt they still were in the game despite the low offensive output.

“Even going in at halftime down 12, 17-5, this is our worst half of the year and we’re still in this game,” Price said. “That was one of the things we knew we had to take away was transition points. In a game where we know we’re not going to score a lot of points, we knew we couldn’t allow those easy transition points and offensive rebounds too.”

The offensive woes continued in the third quarter for the Wildcats as Mendon extended the lead to 28-5.

“Emma Holmes our other senior, she didn’t get some early shots,” Price said of the player who led the Wildcats to a win on Tuesday. “She was getting open looks and if she hits those and gets started early, maybe it’s different. But we definitely got challenges offensively. We need her to shoot well and we need our post players to have some production in the paint too. And that didn’t really happen tonight.”

Marcellus started hitting shots in the fourth quarter and closed the final margin to 34-17.

“Fourth quarter we had some gaps and gave up some easy shots that we need to work on,” Griffith said. “Yeah we’re happy with the win, but there are things we need to work on.”

Mendon ups its’ record to 4-1, while Marcellus falls to 5-1.

Alivia Stuart led the Hornets with 12 points, Ryley Mullin tossed in 11, Payton Griffith and Makennah Mullin each tallied four and Chloe Behrends had three.

Holmes topped the Wildcats with 10 points, Leeshay Norman added three and Abigail Voss and Bailey Asmus each had two.

Ryley Mullin collected nine rebounds, while Makennah Mullin grabbed six and Stuart added five. Griffith totaled eight steals and seven assists.

Jenna Wells tallied eight boards for the Wildcats, Voss corralled seven and Clare Flory had five. Holmes added six rebounds and six steals.

Mendon (boys) 53, Marcellus 31

Mendon was able to take advantage of its’ size and physical play to get a 53-31 win over a young visiting Marcellus team Thursday night.

“We played much better, took care of the ball better and moving it,” Hornet coach Danny Schragg said. “We wanted to feed the post, got the ball inside and easy things happened, so I was pleased.”

Wildcat coach was pleased with his teams’ effort, but knew it was going to be a battle for his squad.

“Our youth shows through, but the effort was there,” he said. “We’re still not strong enough, we’re getting out-physicalled all the time. At least we matched up a little better with these guys, but physically they're just so much stronger than us. Skill-wise, they have us by a little bit, but physically their bigger, stronger.”

The teams exchanged 3-pointers to start the game, but the Hornets grabbed the lead, 6-3, on a triple by Lucas Schinker.

Mendon still led 9-6 after Wildcat freshman Parker Adams hit from behind the arc. Schinker then answered from distance that sparked a 6-0 run to close the quarter with Mendon on top, 15-6.

Marcellus started the second quarter strong closing the deficit to 17-15 after a jumper by Eian O’Neill off a feed from Nathan Mihills.

But another run by the Hornets, this time 10-0, ended the second quarter with Mendon ahead, 27-15. The Hornets were able to get the ball inside as they started to pull away.

“I wanted to feed Carter (Wilczynski) and Gabe (Haigh), Gabe had a great game for us, missed some easy buckets, but kept bouncing back,” Schragg said. “We feed the post, it’s going to be trouble for other teams, I believe. It’s good to get these kids a win.”

Marcellus was able to play nearly even the first six minutes of the second half. But the youth showed up again as Mendon closed the quarter with another run, this time 12-0.

It was the Hornets ahead, 49-25, after three quarters.

“We’re playing with a couple of JV teams and we depleted the JV to have a varsity team,” Kahler said of the lack of upperclassmen on his squad. “Where these kids are and why they’re not playing basketball and I don’t understand why, I’ve never had that issue here before.”

Even though the Hornets got the win, Schragg knows his team still has many things to work on.

“Still mistakes we’ve got to clean up, still got to get better, but the first two games we did not take care of the ball, didn’t give ourselves a chance to win that way,” he said. “I explained to the kids we’ve got to move it side to side, make the defense move, just simple basketball.”

Kahler knows his team will be learning all season.

“We need to grow up in a hurry,” he said. “We said we want to break down into quarters of season, so the first five games we’re not there yet, hopefully the next five games will be even better, then by the second half of the year we’ll be playing with some of these teams.”

Schinker topped the Hornets with 18 points, Haigh tossed in 15, Noah Roberts chipped in with 12, Wilczynski added three and Jack McCaw and Kace Gonser each had two.

Mihills led the Wildcats with nine points, Wyatt Haas and Adams each tallied six and Brandon Stezowski and O’Neill each added five.

Adams grabbed 10 rebounds to top Marcellus, Beau Ferguson collected six and Mihills had four. Ferguson added four steals.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Mendon hoops teams sweep Marcellus