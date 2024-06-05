Menasha baseball punches ticket to state tournament, first since 1995

(WFRV) – In a 2-1 win over Manitowoc Lincoln, the Menasha baseball program is state-bound for the first time since 1995.

Blue Jay’s starting pitcher, senior Ian Dohms, threw a complete game in the winning effort while striking out five Ships batters.

The last time Menasha made it to the state tournament, head coach Nick Carlson was a player on the team with former professional baseball player and coach Eric Hinske.

The 2024 WIAA State Baseball Tournament will be held at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute from Monday, June 10, through June 13.

Other teams in northeast Wisconsin that made the state tournament are De Pere (Division I), Mosinee (Division II), and Bonduel (Division III).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.